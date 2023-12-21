Emeka Ike recently granted an interview where he revealed details of his crashed marriage and how his ex-wife reduced him to ruins

Shortly after, claims of the actor beating up his ex-wife surfaced with alleged evidence against him

The actor's brother Victor Ike has defended him online, shut down the wife-beating allegations and revealed other unknown details

In an interview with Rubbin Minds on Channels Television, Nollywood actor Emeka Ike opened up about his failed marriage.

The actor, who claimed he lost his multimillion naira school and properties, denied ever beating his ex-wife during their marriage.

Did Emeka Ike tell the truth?

The actor's brother Victor has defended him online after many people labelled him a woman beater.

According to the musician, Twitter troll Daniel Regha and other Nigerians rushed to be judgmental without knowing the true story.

He said everything the actor revealed in the interview was true, and he didn't mention how their mum got beat up by his ex-wife and her mum any time she visited.

Making a plea, Victor noted that his brother needed to see his children, who have been used as a tool to hurt him.

He wrote:

"@DanielRegha & Co, Please don't be judgmental when you don't know their stories. Emeka Ike is my blood brother, and everything he said @channelstv was 100% true. He didn't even mention how she and her mother constantly beat my mum whenever she visited. He needs to see his kids."

See the tweet below:

In another tweet, the singer revealed how great Emeka Ike was to his ex-wife, to the point of turning against his family because of her.

He also affirmed that the actor who was recently honoured by Toyin Abraham was not a wife-beater.

He wrote:

"He has always loved and stood for her even when she lies against his own family. Most of us in the family are not in good communication with him just because of her, so it is false to claim that the man who disowned his family for her was a wife beater. Don't hurt him with his kids."

See the post below:

Reactions to Victor Ike's post

Below are some of the opinions expressed by netizens:

@FavIked:

"Person beat your mama you no go deck am? I go don over deck you sef."

@Biodun_OG:

"This is crazy. She dey beat your mama and you still dey cover for her. Someone go land for UCH sha."

@slamhitfactory:

"The fact that He disowned His own Family over a Woman means He chose His path though."

@Onarinde2:

"Love can be crazy, choosing wife over family will only lead to one thing premium tears."

@NomoYeba:

"Not to sound insensitive, DNA may be needed to confirm paternity of the kids."

@xo_dip_:

"How did she get to that tho? For someone he married at 19. We wanna hear her side brah."

@realgazakure:

"Because men keep quiet, and when we speak up, some men who don’t have balls will still show up to support the females. It’s pathetic!"

Emeka Ike shares more details about failed marriage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor spoke more about his marriage, and according to him, he invested so much in his former wife, but he got nothing in return.

He stated that he was the one who trained her in school. The thespian added that his friends were Deans of Faculty at Yaba Tech then, so he used his influence to get her admission.

In the clip, the Nollywood actor said he built a house for his former mother-in-law, built another one for his ex-wife, and treated her well, but he got nothing but accusations in return.

