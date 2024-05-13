A student of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has decried the mass failure recorded in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

He recalled how he wrote the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) 13 times and had the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams five times

He narrated how cheating on his first UTME and SSCE examinations made him rewrite them to pass genuinely

An agriculture undergraduate, Daniel Elisha Avakav, has raised an alarm over the future of Nigeria following the mass failure recorded in the 2024 JAMB exam.

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) student revealed he wrote SSCE 13 times and took the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) five times.

Why Daniel retook his SSCE and UTME

In a lengthy Facebook post, Daniel noted he completed his secondary school education in 2015 with flying colours and passed his SSCE and UTME well but had to retake them because he cheated. In his words:

"2015, I graduated with good grades in secondary school, I took my first SSCE and JAMB. I passed well. BUT I CHEATED.

"I said to myself, I need to go do this on my own and pass, that's how the journey began. 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13 times. Yes, I had to write my SSCE a total of 13 times before I made it myself on the 13th attempt. I actually was a customer to JAMB because I wrote it 5X."

Daniel added that he retook the exams severally not because he was a dull student but as a result of financial challenges.

"This was not because I was a dumb student but I had to work for the money I used to register those exams myself because my parents couldn't afford to sponsor me."

Daniel lamented that students of this age would rather spend time on social media than study their books.

"When I see students fail woefully this way, it's not new to me neither do I find it surprising, I know the system and I understand the game. Hardly will you find 2 out of 20 students studying genuinely today, they rather chose to be celebrities on social media and discard studying."

Reactions trail Daniel Elisha Avakav's post

Abioye Isaac said:

"Incredible... keep it up."

Òluwa Funmilàyo said:

"Oh my God!!!

"This is incredible!

"Thank you for sharing your story. I've learnt so much. "

Princess Zuby Iwara said:

"This is the most beautiful thing I've seen on the internet today."

Ugondu Victor Aondover said:

"Failure is not the end of the way.

"Any successful man have a painful story to tell.

"Never give up ☝️."

Abubakar Oluwasegun said:

"Generation of now read to pass not to know anymore.

"So what are we expecting to get.

"Wish YUu success in your line of field bro."

