Suzanne Emma, former wife of Emeka Ike has recounted how she was assaulted in her first marriage

She granted an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo where she stated her side of the story

Suzanne Emma said she took her child to the hospital and Ike came there to shout and punch her

Suzanne Emma, the former wife of Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has stated her side of the story about the wife battery allegations leveled against the actor.

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had denied ever beating his former wife. The actor's brother also stated that the movie maker was innocent of the allegations against him.

Granting an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Suzanne narrated how Emeka Ike punched her when she took her child to the hospital for treatment.

Suzanne Emma says they didn't have money

Contrary to the picture painted by the Nollywood actor, Suzanne said they didn't have money and she had to take her child to the hospital for treatment.

She was trying to talk to the nurses on duty so that her child could be treated when Ike came and started shouting at her. She added that she had to go car to avoid any form of trouble.

Suzanne further stated that Ike followed her and punched her in the jaw while she was in the car.

This development is coming after Nollywood actress Shan George defended Suzanne Emma against her colleague Emeka Ike.

Fans react to the interview granted by Emeka Ike's estranged wife

Netizens have reacted to the interview granted by Suzanne about her former husband. Here are some of the comments below:

@emeka_:

"Very graceful woman. She no fit lie for us."

@adeoluolatomide:

"I'm glad she granted this interview."

@linda_madu1:

"If this woman collected everything from Emeka Ike and he couldn’t do anything abt it cox his lawyer advised him not to then it is blc the evidence they have against him is a lot and will land him in serious trouble if it comes out so he shouldn’t come here acting all innocent and all… there is always 3sides to a story, the lie, the one close to the truth and the actual truth."

@mheenarh__:

"That’s why you don’t judge based on one sided story. God go help una settle am."

@kennedyexcel:

"She’s so pretty but she looks like trouble maker with her innocent face and forehead."

@dr_godwin:

"I know women and feminist must look for this woman and make sure the counter stories of what Emeka said... But let me inform you-all, we believe what Emeka said is true and we believe Emeka."

@a_nna_belle:

"You don't need to explain too much dear, we all know everything."

@angelanitagreat:

"If you believed Emeka’s version, then you need a brain check."

@jeffryprettypretty:

"I believe the woman tho, if you no believe rest."

@adeoluolatomide:

"Lol. Because a woman will not just come out to talk, you feel you can say anything bad about her so people can join you. Oh well! "

Toyin Abraham speaks on featuring Emeka Ike in her movie

Legit.ng had reported that Abraham had opened up on her choice of cast for her movie 'Malaika'.

She said she contacted Ike last year after she saw him as the best for a movie role.

The mother of one added that she risked featuring the actor because of the challenges he had with his ex-wife.

Source: Legit.ng