Marlian signee Zinoleesky is now a father as he welcomed his first child, a bouncing baby girl

Zinoleesky's label boss, Naira Marley, shared a picture of the singer carrying his newborn on his Instastory

The picture has since gone viral on social media, stirring different comments from netizens and Zino's fans

It is a proud moment for popular singer Oniyide Azeez, aka Zinoleesky, as he becomes a father in 2023.

For the past few days, there have been rumours of Zinoleesky, who was formerly in a relationship with Shubomi, welcoming a bouncing baby girl.

However, on Friday, December 22, news of the baby's arrival was shared online by the singer’s friends and close fans. They also shared pictures of the singer carrying his baby.

Naira Marley celebrates with Zinoleesky

The Marlian boss, whose label Zinoleesky is signed to, also confirmed the news as he shared a photo of Zinoleesky carrying his baby.

Naira Marley, in a post via his Instastory, also revealed the baby's name as Zendaya.

“Baba Zendaya ,” Naira Marley captioned.

Check out screenshots of Naira Marley's post below:

See another picture below:

Zinoleesky is, however, yet to announce the birth of his child personally.

Reactions as Zinoleesky welcomes baby girl

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as fans trooped to social media to celebrate the arrival of Zinoleesky's baby.

yankee_lordi:

"Hope now he understand mohbad have a child too ...e go reach everybody."

zanga_nation:

"Big Congrats to him. But DNA still needed make him mind touch ground oooooo."

mimiee_e.a:

"Congratulations Zino No bad wishes , but you’ll also get to taste how it feels to leave a child behind!"

youfoundjoy_:

"Zino thinks he will have peace wen they took someone else’s father out? make them da play first."

