Nigerian singer Portable's wife, Bewaji, has sparked reactions online with new photos and videos on her page

The Zazu crooner joined several people to gush over his wife's beauty, and he affirmed her position in his life

Portable, who has two other kids from his baby mamas, made it clear that his wife is in a world of her own

Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, doesn't miss a chance to let his wife, Bewaji, and netizens know her position in his life.

The mum of two who couldn't go with him to the UK recently shared a new post on her page, with videos and photos showing off her beauty.

Portable, who attended the British Fashion show in London, seized the opportunity to gush over his wife and assure her of her position in his life.

The Zazu crooner called Bewaji his queen and affirmed that she's in no competition with anyone.

Portable made the public announcement despite his continuous flirting with late Alaafin of Oyo's queen Dami.

See the post below:

See Portable's reaction below:

portablebaeby:

"My blessing queen no competition."

See other reactions to Bewaji's post below:

rachiegold242:

"The only wife wey I know. I think dem go rest any small pet wey the father of their pikin give them we no go rest d owner self no do reach them , know and know peace portable no fit leave him wife no be man dem get sweet mouth him just Dey use all those woman pass time."

marley_kween:

"The only queen, any other one is a shakushaku."

missginapromotes:

"Finest wife! Portable’s only wife."

folakeolusakin:

"I just love this @portablebaeby Queen. She's just doing her own thing. I love you, darling. MAMA ZEH NATION."

oludareololadeolukemi:

"Mama zeh looking gorgeous much."

dj_terminator_ogo_lwaya:

"Blessing Queen."

amblessed788:

"You will live to reap the fruits of your labour, none shall take your place finest."

iamlantin:

"The only mama Zeh, any other one na rufeeey."

Portable's 2nd baby mama reveals he beat her

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer's second baby mama, Honey Berry spilled shocking details about him.

The young lady said she had no idea the singer was married before she got pregnant, and he had been beating his wife Bewaji for being cordial with her.

From indications, Portable joined Honey Berry's Instagram Live and accused her of sleeping around, to which she asked what his business was with her private life.

