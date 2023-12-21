Nigerian singer Burna Boy and his ex-lover, British rapper Stefflon Don, might be back together, according to reports

Following the news that the rapper was gifted a new Rolls Royce on her birthday recently, Burna Boy's car dealer has spoken up

He shared a video of Stefflon Don in the new car on his Instagram story channel and tagged Burna Boy

Netizens called out Burna Boy when the news of his ex-love, based Jamaican, Stefflon Don, getting a Rolls Royce on her birthday went viral.

The singer, who used to be in a relationship with Afrobeats artiste Burna Boy, was left stunned when clips of her birthday gift arrived at her London crib.

In a fresh update, Burna Boy's car dealer, Anani Bertin, put up a post on his Instagram page, confirming rumours and speculations.

He shared a video of Stefflon Don, who was dragged by Nigerians, in her new car and tagged Burna Boy's Instagram handle.

Netizens also dug out a post from the self-acclaimed African Giant demanding his custom Bugatti would be ready as a confirmation that the news is true.

See the posts below:

Reactions to Burna Boy's purchase

Many people expressed surprise and queried how the singer got to give his ex such an expensive gift.

Read comments below:

viviantunuza:

"Finished man."

dear_hopeee"

"Steff baby, what did you add in your stew?"

maasoroju:

"I no fit believe until i see the two of them knacking in a recent video."

anibliss16:

"I will be a fool to return to my ex-boyfriend."

usendollar:

"To be honest without being sentimental! It’s now obvious this burna is recently richer and more influential than Jay z but because he’s a Nigerian we always downgrade our own."

mynameissegun:

"Na her cut from last last song. Dey play."

nelsonfashion20:

"And still building a custom Bugatti, Odogwu you bad."

derickrose28:

"Steff baby, list the rules and regulations."

ovayozarh:

"This is a sign to go back to that your ex wey dey misbehave."

