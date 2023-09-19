Singer Zinoleesky may have suggested he has exited Naira Marley's Marlian label days after Mohbad's death

This comes after Zinoleesky made some new changes to his biography on his verified Instagram account

Zino's bio previously had Marlian Record on it bio but has now changed it to Zinonymous Sound

The many reactions on social media may have gotten to popular singer Zinoleesky days after his former label mate Mohbad's death.

In a recent update that has left tongues wagging, Zinoleesky removed Naira Marley’s record label name, Marlian from his Instagram biography.

Zinoleesky put Zinonymous Sounds on his social media bio. Credit: @zinoleesky @iammohbad @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Zinoleesky, after yanking off “Marlian Music” from his page, replaced it with what seems to be his own record label “Zinonymous Sound."

See a screenshot of his Instagram page below:

Reactions as Zinoleesky removes Naira Marley's label from IG bio

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Zinoleesky's action as many criticised him.

See their comments below:

sweezzy1:

"Nobody dey book you werey !! If you like change your name to Bob Marley ."

zinny.presh:

"So people will be booking him na format he is still with naira ."

officialbeccazino:

"If u like change am to Zimbabwe we go investigate u join ur boss... Alara gbigbe bi eja didin."

ibukun_ofgod:

"I feel this is a strategy known to naira and zino. Okay so naira will say he has freed zino to have his own record label (zinonymous) long time ago and them just gather dey normal as per the love still dey and he will say, so why wouldn’t he want to free mohbad when he has freed zino… I’m just thinking out loud."

man.down001:

"If you’re still following naira Marley, ur client go block you this night, Amen."

africanflamingo_:

"It’s too late to run. You must collect except you come out with the truth. Ewu."

