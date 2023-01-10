Naira Marley's signee Zinoleesky got many people talking on social media when his relationship with Naira's sister became public

In an interview sighted online, the singer noted that breaking up with his boss' sister wasn't a big deal and it wasn't taken in anyway

Zinoleesky also noted that his ideal woman is someone who doesn't know a lot of people

Nigerian singer Zinoleesky in a recent interview while talking about his relationship with his boss, Naira Marley opened up about his relationship status.

Touching on dating the label boss' sister Shubomi, the singer declared that he is now single as he has broken up with her.

Zinoleesky finally reveals he is single Photo credit: @zinoleesky/nigerianweddingblog

Source: Instagram

Zinoleesky continued by saying that he didn't have to explain himself to Naira Marley who didn't take it anyhow or drag him when he realized that he broke up with his sister.

Declaring he is now single, he added that the breakup wasn't a big deal. Now that he is back on the streets, the singer revealed that he doesn't want someone who knows everybody.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

juxkaro:

"Boy give oga sister breakfast #nothingsure "

iamscofyrichies:

"Trying to speak like Naira is too hard for you bro so yoruba to gbo werey."

omoalhaji___:

"When will this boy learn how to speak straightforward wey person go understand. Nothing wey Naira no teach you i understand hun‍♂️"

big_zeez_:

"Omooo it’s about her brother ooo see this one."

chinwezemoses:

"Naira go still force them back together na why zino no wan talk too much."

sweet_life1015:

"Just trying to live my life!!"

zero_time666:

"Na this question wey this guy ask make him and the girl unfollowed themselves."

big_why_kay:

"Leaving subomi is a strategy you guys just don’t know."

srae_x7:

"Guy what’s with the accent???"

Congratulations pour in for Zinoleesky as he buys new house

Talented Nigerian singer, Zinoleesky, bought himself a huge house and he shared the good news with his many fans.

Taking to his social media pages, the Personal crooner shared a series of photos of his impressive new property.

In the snaps, the music star was seen standing in front of his white duplex and in his caption he made sure to thank God for the feat.

Source: Legit.ng