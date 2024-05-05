Fintechs have sent messages to their customers regarding cryptocurrency-related services on their platforms

Moniepoint and Paga, among others, have asked their customers to comply with the directive, or their accounts will be blocked

Customers receive the notifications via email, SMS, and in-app messages about the immediate suspension of crypto transactions

In response to recent directives from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), several financial technology(fintech) banks have ceased cryptocurrency-related transaction on their platforms.

The fintechs has therefore instructed customers to comply with the directive or risks getting their account blocks.

In a separate emails, text messages and in-app notification, the fintechs noted that they will share details of the customers involved in crypo related transactions to the government.

Moniepoint in its message to customers on May 2, 2024 reads:

"In line with CBN regulation we will close the account of anyone engaging or other virtual assets transactions and share their details with relevant authorities.

Similarly, Paga told its customers that there will be no more cryto transaction on is platform asking customers to comply with all CBN regulations.

The message reads:

"Pursuant to the CBN circular with reference FPR/DIR/GEN/CIR/06/10, we wish to remind you that dealing in or facilitating transactions in cryptocurrency and other virtual currencies is not permitted."

Legit.ng had also reported that Opay also directed its customers to seized crypto transactions.

Opay said:

“In compliance with the CBN directive, OPay prohibits cryptocurrency and virtual currency trading. Any account engaged in such activities will be closed, and customer information will be shared with regulatory authorities.

“Please ensure that your account does not involve any cryptocurrency or other virtual currency transaction.”

OPay sends message to customers

Legit.ng reported that Opay, a leading financial services provider in Nigeria, has reassured its customers regarding the security of their funds.

In a statement on its X account on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, the bank said it's committed to fighting illegal financial activities in the country.

It restated its commitment to promoting financial inclusion and economic growth as key players in Nigeria's financial ecosystem.

