Late Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga’s daughter has tied the knot to the joy of many netizens

However, a video from the nuptials made the rounds online showing the movie star’s daughter in tears as she wedded without her mum

The video stirred a series of emotions with many fans wondering why the MC chose to sing a particular song which must have triggered the bride’s sadness

Late Nigerian actress Rachel Oniga is back in the news after her daughter got married to the love of her life.

The occasion which was meant to be a happy one was dampened after the bride was seen crying uncontrollably at her wedding.

Fans sympathise with late Rachel Oniga's daughter as she cries on her wedding day.

Source: Instagram

In the video which was posted on Instagram by @kemifilaniblog and spotted by Legit.ng, the bride was seen shedding tears as the MC at the traditional wedding sang a prayer song for mothers to live long.

Rachel Oniga’s mother could not hold back her tears and other elderly women at the party gathered to console her.

Recall that Rachel Oniga died in July 2021 at the age of 64 after reportedly battling a heart related illness.

See the video from her daughter’s wedding below:

Fans react to Rachel Oniga’s daughter in tears

The emotional video from Rachel Oniga’s daughter’s wedding got many netizens expressing their sympathies. Others also complained about the song the MC decided to sing considering the bride’s condition.

Read some of their comments below:

petite_arikeade:

“Singing that particular song will just add to the tears. Why sing that song?”

Bestbagng:

“I was just envisioning her mum’s dance step and smile. It is well darling. She’s got your back from heaven.”

charickenny:

“The song though.”

sunshinenailsss:

“May God bless her marriage and May the soul of the departed continue to Rest In Peace. She’s so pretty❤️.”

lobalobito:

“So fine like her mama❤.”

solly3110:

“May her mum's soul rest in peace. May God bless her home.”

kiwilet_place_fabric:

“Most painful moment it is well.”

_moshebolatan1504:

“Awon alaga oponu, person mama don die them Dey sing mummy oo.”

tito_carolyn:

“Which kind song be this na.”

Darabella_beauty:

“Hmmmmm.theres no way she won't cry her mother is not there.”

nella.foods:

“Awwww. She looks good. May her Mum's soul continue to rest in peace.”

Rifiaclothing:

“Sorry dear.”

creamie_sugarr:

“Madam alaga Abi alegedisbenz why you go dey sing that kind song on wedding day!! Se**nse far from you with 600 miles.”

Patience Ozokwo breaks down in tears as she mourns Rachel Oniga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, took to social media to mourn the death of Rachel Oniga.

The veteran actress in a recent Instagram post, shared a video of herself weeping as she lamented over Oniga's passing. Ozokwo wrote:

"My heart is broken We planned so many things we were going to do together. Her last words to me 'Don't forget me oooh' and I said 'NEVER'#RachelOniga #MyDearFriend #NeverForgotten"

