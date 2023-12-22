Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s first child, Imade Adeleke, has caused a major buzz on social media over a lengthy message she wrote

Imade’s mother, Sophia Momodu, shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp message Imade sent to her grandmother noting how Davido wasn’t there when she needed him

The message spread on social media and sparked mixed reactions from many netizens who dropped hot takes

Popular Nigerian singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, appears to have left a bitter taste in the mouth of his first child, Imade Adeleke.

Just recently, Imade’s mother, Sophia Momodu, took to social media via her Snapchat page to post a message her daughter sent to her grandmother.

Nigerians react as Imade says Davido wasn't there for her. Photos: @davido, @realimadeadeleke

The message was posted to show Imade was not pleased with her grandma, who failed to visit her after promising to do so.

In the WhatsApp chat, Imade called her grandmother one of the few friends she has as she went on to name her other friends. Not stopping there, the little girl spoke about her late brother, Ifeanyi, and her father, Davido.

Davido wasn’t there when I needed him - Imade

Sophia had blurred out some parts of the message that was posted online, but netizens were able to decipher some of the words covered, and one of them mentioned Davido’s absence in Imade’s life.

Imade had allegedly written in her message to her grandma that she has been disappointed since the death of her brother, Ifeanyi, and how her father, Davido, was not there when she needed him.

She wrote:

“I love you so much grandma but you know I’ve been really disappointed since my brother died and I need somebody… My dad wasn’t there when I needed him.”

See a screenshot of the full message below:

Reactions as Imade says Davido wasn’t there when she needed him

The screenshot of Imade’s message to her grandmother soon spread on social media and it caused a big buzz. Many social media users reacted to it in interesting ways. Read some of their comments below:

Jnr_officer:

“Her mother is already poisoning her mind against her father, it’s well.”

Kadibya:

“That child did not type this.”

Itygirl:

“Na why the guy dey avoid u!!!! Classless I must say!!!!! If u like write a whole book say na Imade publish am!!!!”

bad_boi.d:

“Naaaaa that’s a lie. That child didn’t type this, she did.”

pray_tell81:

“Kids know when things are not stable y’all need to remember that. I send healing and joy to Sophia and Imade.”

_zainab_sanee:

“Even if the mom didn’t type this it’s very unnecessary for her to post it online Imagine getting your child’s Dad drags how will the child feel when Nigerians drag him..”

isabel_obiageli:

“Every 3 market day Davido must chop drag ,which one is she lost her brother and he wasn’t there,we know is Sophie writing..did Sophie expect Davido to come and mourn Ifeanyi by her and leave Ifeanyi mother on her own????my gender.”

Mrzdinma.o:

“the girl is a psy*ho at this point. Davido is a married man. Stop guilt tripping him naa. Wts all these nonsense sef? Now involving you daughter in the drama.”

sussyberryoutfit:

“I see foolish comments here, please is Davido God ,haba, why do you guys like to drag Sophia, what did she do wrong if I may ask, common is no longer funny at all, what nonsense.”

sassy_xxo:

“Were you there for your grieving father…Abi pikin no Dey console parents?”

ekibillions:

“Women and trying to weaponize their children against their father! I just don’t like it.”

jumpsuit_magazine:

“Sophia using imade as a tool to get davido's attention again.. miss desperado.”

jennies_luxury1:

“Becos is your fav Davido you guys won’t say the truth, Sophia needs assistance to take care of this girl.”

rosierose_55:

“Sounds like she's being coached by her mom women be doing that sometimes.”

itm_ose:

“But Imade won’t write something as long as that.”

beautysandra___:

“She's a little girl, what does she know, it her mom telling her all that.”

jhokkerh:

“God this man is married!!! Baby mamas y’all need to relaxxxx arghhhhh Sophia Relaxxxx!! This game wey u dey play go cut ooo the odds are small o.”

soniaquee_n:

“That came from Sophia. Every day she gives us reasons why Davido didn't wife her. She loves trouble.”

