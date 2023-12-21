The young lady who Davido recently gifted N5 million is back in the news for interesting reasons

A video made the rounds of the lady named Chioma tying up the cash in nylon and carrying it around as her friends laughed at her

The video caused a series of mixed reactions on social media as netizens advised the young lady to be careful

One of Nigerian singer Davido's top fans, Chioma, who was recently gifted N5 million by the music star, is making headlines.

Recall that only a few days ago, Davido gifted the lady $5k (N5 million) after she kept him entertained at one of his shows.

The lady Davido gifted N5 million secured it inside nylon. Photos: @davido, @queennonyofficial

Source: TikTok

A video made the rounds online, showing Chioma among her friends who were taunting her over how she chose to secure the money.

In the clip, posted on TikTok by @queennonyofficial, the Davido fan was seen tying up her money in a nylon bag as she secured it on her body while refusing to keep it in the bank. According to her, she will keep it with her.

See the video below:

Lady Davido gifted N5 million stirs reactions

The video of the Davido fan with her friends, who laughed over how she chose to secure her N5 million, caught the attention of Nigerians for many reasons. A number of them warned her to be careful of her friends, especially the one who was heard laughing in the background.

Read their comments below:

pioneer_philip:

“Nnem go and deposit am abeg, i no trust that last girl laugh.”

materm01:

“My dear tight am well well ooo country hard ooo Ahswear.”

Official prosper:

“Shine on sister nobody go carry you.”

ceo.md1995:

“Make nobody envy chioma abeg ooo.”

Amoksybabe:

“They will not rob you in Jesus name.”

Wisdomrex61:

“Influence of Big Wiz, If not 2m would hv been the prize.”

Praiseiuo:

“Make your friends no rob you ohh.... especially that one wey dey laugh up and down.”

zuma_idris:

“Watch out oo, that long laugh no reach mind o, i know my gender o.”

Ferrari.aina:

“When them thief ham your eye go clear.”

Video of Davido trekking on the streets of Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous report about OBO hitting the streets of Lagos on foot after getting stuck in traffic.

The singer recently trended after he was seen finding his way to Landmark Beach from Oniru as he headed to "Club Everthina" in a bid to link up with his colleague Wizkid.

Minutes afterwards, clips of the singer in a club chilling with Wizzy as the pair shared a hug before going ahead to party with their fans in the club.

Source: Legit.ng