Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of music star David Adeleke Davido, recently stirred reactions after she issued a stern warning to popular blogger Tunde Ednut.

This comes after a throwback video of Davido and Sophia Momodu’s daughter, Imade and Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil Balogun, shared on Tunde Ednut's page caught the mother of one attention.

Sophia Momodu warns Tunde Ednut after posting a throwback video of Imade. Credit: @sophiamomodu @mazitundeedut @davido

Surprisingly, Sophia, who recently shared a heartwarming video of Imade styling herself to school, took to Tunde Ednut's comment section to issue him a warning, as she ordered him to stop posting her child.

“Don’t post my child”, she wrote.

While Tunde Ednut, a known ally of Davido, has since deleted the post, Sophia's comment has since gone viral on social media.

Below is a screenshot of Sophia Momodu's post

Mixed reactions as Sophia Momodu warns Tunde Ednut

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the post, see them below:

mzzsholz:

"She’s right on this one. Tunde ednut with his mumu caption when he post Chioma like they are in competition. If you don’t like her then don’t post her child."

prankhottiee:

"Sophia is doing too much it’s David’s daughter too and David is tunde friend."

botera:

"When Samklef posted David's twin, David came for him and nobody said 'they are Chioma's kids as well."

precy.baby:

"Wetin de really pain Sophia? Man has choose who he wants, this child of a thing no be only u born for David."

kadivest.clothing:

"If you don’t like me don’t post my child that’s all."

yes_am_adababy:

"Then don’t post your child on the gram aunty Sophia."

Sophia Momodu says Davido is dead to her

Legit.ng also reported that Sophia caused a buzz with comments she made during her Instagram live session.

Sophia, during an IG Live, got infuriated at people asking her about her baby daddy, Davido.

She said the DMW label boss was dead and buried to her.

Source: Legit.ng