Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, has never hidden his affiliation with Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu

They are seen together sometimes and they seem to have a good relationship which often gathers mixed reactions online

In a recent video, he met with Seyi again and they vibed to the trending Gwo Gwo Ngwo song that played in the background

Celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, is one friendly individual who makes friends across all sectors and has built a good relationship with Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu.

Cubana Chiefpriest and Seyi Tinubu vibe to Mike Ejeagha's song. Image credit: @seyitinubu, @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The socialite shared some moments with the politician's son recently and they had a good time with smiles written all over their faces.

Cubana Chiefpriest wore a white attire while Seyi rocked a black outfit, and they both looked dapper in them.

The former posted the video of their meeting on his Instagram page with the trending Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo song by Mike Ejeagha as its background audio.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some netizens made remarks about Seyi's personality while others simply noted that the celebrity barman loves to make friends with people as it favours him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest's video

Several netizens have shared their thoughts on the socialite's video. See some of the reactions below:

@iambassey_official:

"I just noticed something about this Tinubu's son, he looks so humble and I like him."

@spandez_bobo:

"Who Nigeria dey favour go think say others no dey work hard."

@kelv_tm:

"Anywhere belle face man. Nwanne umuigbo dey see you. You dey bite us still dey blow us breeze."

@oscarjim_daily:

"You will meet the people, you won't complain about insecurity to them but will come here to pretend like you like and yarn nonsense."

@silver_cash_flows:

"Seyi, your papa wan send us go village."

Seyi Tinubu speaks about Cubana Chiefpriest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seyi had claimed Cubana Chief Priest is a fan of his father.

He said the businessman might be in Labour Party but he has been supporting his father who is in the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The celebrity barman also confirmed what Seyi said by laughing and saying it was not a lie.

Source: Legit.ng