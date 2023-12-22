After Imade's WhatsApp message to her grandmother, where she expressed how Davido disappointed her after Ifeanyi's death

Many people say Imade could not have written it, and her mum, Sophia Momodu, must have had something to do with it

In tweets on X, the mum of one knocked people dragging her over post and maintained that her daughter expressed how she felt

Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has replied to netizens dragging her for having a hand in her daughter Imade's statement about the singer.

In a chat shared by the entrepreneur, Imade had a lengthy conversation with her grandmother and noted that Davido wasn't there when she needed him.

I like being the bad guy - Sophia Momodu blasts critics

After Imade's chat went viral, many people called out Sophia, claiming that she should not have posted the conversation even if her daughter indeed expressed herself about her dad.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the mum of one, who called out Davido for being a deadbeat dad, queried if people aren't aware that children would call their parents out over unsatisfactory behaviour.

"You people think this new generation of kids wouldn’t tell you about yourselves when you’re moving mad? Better wake up."

In another post, the mum of one said she is fine with being seen as a bad person since that is who Nigerians want her to be.

She, however, added that children will not lie about how they feel, hence Imade's complaints to her grandmother about her father.

She wrote:

"Y’all want me to be the bad guy sooooo bad and it’s ok, quite frankly I like being the bad guy Chun-Le. But one thing is for sure.. kids don’t lie bout how they feel. Especially with their grand parents."

Netizens react to Sophia's post

Read the comments under Imade's mum's tweets below:

@GrillsAmori:

"Don’t mind them!!! People judge others based off the type of education and environment they grew up in!!"

@meetbella29:

"I believe you cos my junior sister sometimes when she sends me message I have to reason her how old are you again."

@tamaraebi36:

"Coming from someone that moves mad every eke market day! Destiny rest... and look for someone to love you. Loneliness is starting to get a toll on you."

@Skylarn18:

"Lmao so u still want us to Believe she wrote that."

@lovemem07611047:

"Her feelings is her feelings but why post it online? You no get sense that’s why OBO dey run from you. You’re exposing your minke to public ridicule instead of to protect her. So what has posting a private message got you."

