Popular Nigerian socialite Sophia Momodu has stirred reactions online after a video of her addressing her relationship with singer Davido went viral

Sophia recently held an Instagram live session where she spoke about an array of issues but was constantly mauled with questions about her ex

The fashion connoisseur, in reaction to the questions about Davido, slammed people to please stop asking her about him because he is dead to her

Nigerian lifestyle influencer Sophia Momodu has sparked emotions online with comments she made during her recent Instagram live session that went viral.

Sophia, who was on IG Live updating her fans and followers about her life and what she's been up to lately, got infuriated at some people who constantly kept asking her about her baby daddy, Davido.

Photos of Sophia Momodu as she talks about her daughter's relationship with her father, Davido, go viral. Photo credit: @davido/@realimadeadeleke/@thesophiamomodu

At some point, the cosmetic businesswoman lashed out at those asking her about Davido. She told them to stop because no matter how hard they try, they won't get her to talk about someone she doesn't want to discuss.

"He is dead and buried to me & Imade" - Sophia noted

During the session, Sophia said that Imade's dad, Davido, was dead and buried to her.

See what she said:

"Y'all who want me to speak about someone I don't want to. You are all ignorant. That person is dead and buried to me, and that is on period."

Watch Sophia Momodu's IG Live speaking about Davido:

See the reactions that Sophia's comment about Davido stirred

@chyomsss:

"Y’all fans always acting like David is the trophy."

@teeh_lyfstyle:

"I mean there’s a word called “ignore” which means acting like a person or a thing don’t exist. You could’ve easily ignored that particular question but oh well."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"You people shu not stress soft girl Sophie with the soft life o!"

@ladyque_1:

"Nigerians and not minding their business‍♀️, but make we no lie this girl is not easy on the eyes. Wetin Davido see for her body?."

@nnenna_blinks_:

"You are on a live. You can’t tell people what to ask you and what not to ask you. Some people will always deviate."

@just_nekky:

"If you don’t want to talk about it then you should have skipped or pretend you didn’t see the comments."

@an_na_bella11:

"They should let this woman rest na. Na born she born for Davido, she no k!!!!! Person abeg."

@iamslikie:

"It’s been 3 days since you last trended on this boy’s name we get! Cos it’s too many comments you chose not to read out but this one!"

@bigwavvyy:

"Nobody asked you shiiit. Make you sef rest."

Sophia Momodu continues to drag Davido

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Sophia called out the DMW boss, noting that he was a deadbeat father to their daughter, Imade.

Sophia first hinted at Davido not taking up his fatherly responsibilities after she noted about wanting to change Imade's surname from Adeleke to Momodu.

Soon afterwards, Sophia went online again to rant about Davido ignoring his responsibilities as a father.

