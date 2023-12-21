Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s son, Zion, recently treated his grandmother to a lovely surprise on her birthday

In a video that was shared online, the little boy was seen in Morocco when he caught his grandma unawares and presented her with flowers

Zion’s surprise and his grandmother’s reaction warmed many hearts on social media

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid’s son, Zion, made headlines over how he treated his ‘oyinbo’ grandmother on her birthday.

Zion’s mother, Jada P, took to her Instagram story to share a video of how her little boy surprised his grandmother as she clocked a new age.

Fans gush over video as Wizkid's Zion surprises his grandmother on her birthday. Photos: @jada_p

Source: Instagram

In the clip, which was recorded in Morocco, Jada’s mum was seen sitting on a lounge chair at the beach when Zion approached her from behind and screamed, “Surprise Nani”.

His grandma, who had been engrossed in her phone before that moment, looked very surprised as she tried to understand what was happening. It took her a few seconds to realise that her grandson Zion was presenting her with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Zion’s grandma’s face immediately lit up as she took on the situation with her grandson. See the video below:

Reactions as Wizkid’s son Zion surprises his oyinbo grandma on her birthday

The video of Zion and his grandmother on her birthday left many netizens gushing. However, a few other social media users pointed out that the old woman was wearing only underwear in public.

Read some of their comments below:

Big Derah called the video cute:

Santorini questioned what the grandma was wearing:

Temiloluwa had this to say:

Junny said no Nigerian grandmother will wear pants in public:

Big Q was touched by the video:

This tweep asked why Zion’s grandma was wearing only pants:

Rapido expressed admiration for Zion’s voice:

How Zion reacted after Wizkid's sister offered him Nigerian food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid's son, Zion, made his stand on eating the indigenous amala meal clear in a video with one of his aunties.

In the clip, the woman, identified as Yetty, tried to entice Zion to stay with her in Nigeria, but she lost him after revealing he would eat amala.

Zion protested in disbelief, saying he doesn't eat the food. Yetty then asked for his preference, and Wizkid's son asked for chips and nuggets.

Source: Legit.ng