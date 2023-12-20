Nigerian singer and Davido’s cousin, Sina Rambo, and his wife, Heidi Korth, are reportedly expecting their second child

The rumours started to spread on social media after Heidi shared a video flaunting her growing baby bump

Sina Rambo also posted a video online where he seemed to be in the same place as Heidi, and netizens reacted, considering the couple dragged themselves online a few months ago

Nigerian singer and Davido’s cousin, Sina Rambo, is back in the news over his supposed estranged wife, Heidi Korth.

Heidi recently took to her official Instagram page to share a video flaunting her growing baby bump.

Davido's cousin Sina Rambo and his wife are reportedly expecting their second child. Photos: @sinarambo, @fraukorth

In the clip, Heidi was rocking a body-hugging brown dress as she cat-walked up and down a staircase, giving fans a full view of her body.

See the video below:

Sina Rambo also posted a video of himself on his Snapchat page, and he appeared to be in the same place as Heidi. See the clip below:

Recall that only a few months ago, Sina Rambo and his wife had dragged each other on social media. The mum of his daughter accused him of assault, being broke, and more. Heidi had also shaded Davido’s wife, Chioma, and called her a member of the endurance group.

Reactions to report of Sina Rambo and wife expecting second child

The videos of Sina Rambo’s wife’s baby bump soon spread on social media, raising mixed reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

creamchickmimi27:

“Them no Dey put mouth for husband and wife.”

Wife_of_princeify:

“Very confused set of people after disgracing him and his family plus dashing out her wedding ring mtcheew.”

atarah_signature:

“I must say that she is really looking good. Make una no dey put mouth for husband and wife matter.”

The_infinityatelier:

“Wait… after all those noise online?”

oyinspanky:

“You see this husband and wife matter, no they put mouth.”

Ray_chell09:

“Later dem go carry deir fight come disturb us.”

mi_nganje:

“Now she’s made a fo0l of herself tbh. Maturity is knowing that no matter what, u keep your relationship issues private and not announce or trash talk your partner in public.”

melaningoddexx:

“After disgracing your husband online calling him all sorts of names, even going as far as posting your wedding ring and proposing to give it out for free to a couple already set to wed, you go back for the third time to bag a pregnancy?? Na you be the real Endurance Group Admin, funny clown .”

reynaezinne:

“Na early pregnancy make body dey pepper her then.”

jessicaogoba:

“How many times you're going back to your vomit, after all what you said about your husband, na you be the pure endurance.”

karowilliamshair:

“Marriage is full of ups and down in the early years. If you are not ready to walk out, no need for the public embarrassment, give patience and tolerance a chance to work things out except it’s life threatening. I wish them well moving forward. Marriage is a very beautiful institution.”

queen_benny:

“And she had the guts to shade Chioma? Chaii women. This is why I say “never mock a pain you haven’t experienced” wait your turn, let’s see how you’d handle it. See how shameful she looks now? Nobi the same endurance carry you go back so?”

