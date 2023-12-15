Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, recently gave mother and daughter goals with her first child, Purity

In a heartwarming video that was posted online, the movie star and her lookalike daughter gushed over their resemblance

Many social media users agreed that the actress had birthed herself as they reacted to the heartwarming video

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson, and her daughter Purity, have melted hearts on social media.

The movie star had taken to her official social media pages to share a cute clip showcasing the uncanny resemblance she shares with her child.

Reactions as Mercy Johnson and lookalike daughter confuse fans. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Despite being only 10 years old, Purity was the same height as her movie star mother. In the video, they both sang a song to point out the similarities in their appearance.

Mom and child rocked similar outfits but in different colours as they ended the beautiful display with a tight and warm hug.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the caption of the video, Mercy Johnson called her daughter her twin. She wrote:

“My Twinny.”

See the video below:

Reactions as fans speak on Mercy Johnson’s video with lookalike daughter

The video of Mercy Johnson with her first child, Purity, raised a series of interesting comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

jaynemofarayola:

“You just made me jealous because all my three kids look like their Dad even the girl no pity me.”

miimii___o:

“You definitely birthed yourself.”

officaltimababy:

“Abeg between you two who is mercy Johnson again am confused here.”

joyce_linda_01:

“The resemblance ehn .”

christbeauty79:

“Mercy Johnson gave birth to Mercy Johnson.”

ubayoung7:

“we can't even recognise our mentor anymore,more GRACE ma.”

stephanyengwayong:

“Awwwww God please give me a clone of myself.”

anastasia_mintah:

“Yeah ! She's your replica and it's Soo Soo obvious, even the blind can see ❤️❤️.”

orizudarlington:

“Abeg who be who???”

nkpriceless:

“Anytime u want to see urself just look at her cos she's actually the reflection of u in another body.”

prime_ecg:

“No DNA needed!”

dorcasusifoh:

“The resemblance is uncanny.”

Mercy Johnson shares time out with her kids

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Johnson had shared how she and her children relaxed after work.

She posted the clip of how her children met her after she was done with work. In the recording, her daughter Purity also broke her phone.

The actress later lamented how she would deal with her daughter for not handling her gadget well.

Source: Legit.ng