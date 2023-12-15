A heartwarming video showed a young lady’s ecstatic reaction when her lover revealed that they had purchased a home

A video that captured the heartwarming moment when a young lady found out that her lover had bought them a house went viral on social media.

The young lady could not contain her joy and gratitude for the amazing achievement and showed her excitement with a spirited dance and a hilarious penguin walk.

Her fiancé, who was clearly touched by her genuine reaction, watched her with admiration and love as he sipped on a drink and smiled shyly in the background.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tjhart193 reacted:

“The penguin walk goes kinda hard.”

World_trucksim said:

“I want to see evrybody doing that penguin walk by next week.”

DerrekCS wrote:

“The second song for those that don't know is mega funk nao nasci pra casar.”

Mando commented:

“First song: kevin gates- Luca Brasi Freestyle.”

Michael also commented:

“The penguin walk is fire.”

Name6363:

“They gone be alright.”

Macara Newton:

“Him just watching in silent admiration.”

Concernedcit1zen:

“The little ones are full of energy.”

ReckLessRob28:

“Bro that penguin walk was valid Nbs you got moves sis.”

JamesDean:

“He's admiring her yet equally terrified.”

Serena:

“I was not expecting Sua Amiga.”

Virginia Campos:

"Yup l'm gonna marry that" -his face.”

Taylor:

“Him drinking a beer thinking ya you about to get it TONIGHT.”

