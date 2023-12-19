Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, recently trended on social media over her stage performance

A video went viral of the music star dancing on stage while performing, and many netizens bashed her outfit, her body and her dance moves

The negative comments about Yemi Alade's performance caught the attention of the singer's fans, who slammed the haters

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has sparked controversy on social media over a recent stage performance.

The Johnny crooner was one of those who performed at the Night of Queens concert, and videos of her time on stage made the rounds online.

In the video, Yemi Alade rocked a red playsuit with matching red boots as she ran around and jumped on stage while trying to get the crowd going.

The music star's energy was undeniable as she moved her body to the drummer's beat while dancing and singing on stage. However, several netizens were not pleased with what they saw.

It did not take long for the video of Yemi Alade to spread on social media. It raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens. While the majority of them found the video amusing and condemned the singer's outfit and dance moves, a few others praised her for maintaining her natural body and being energetic on stage.

esthersky_77:

“Why she go wear this clothes her body doesn’t permit such.”

adaobi_amadi:

“Y'all are so used to surgically enhanced bodies that you get offended by real bodies. She's beautiful and energetic, give it a rest.”

baxer1234567890:

“She don look like old woman, very careless people when it comes to physique and eating habits yet claim they are beautiful. Watvh Rihanna after 2 years you can't believe she ever had babies.”

mosco_pi:

“So this lady doesn't want to marry or av a child.”

darkblackboy001_:

“If you tell our Nigerian ladies to take good care of their body, they will say you are body shaming them.”

Igey_thompson:

“Sis you need to hit the Gym.”

Bigdidee:

“This old woman should try rest Abeg.”

tolulope_____b:

“Omo! To be a celebrity is not easy o, imagine waking up to read all of these negative comments after a really long night of performing on stage . Now I know why most of them fall into depression at the slightest change in their career.”

mrcucumbber:

“This is embarrassing to watch, I thought she took Angela kidjo as her role model. What type of nonsense is this?”

zioncassandra:

“This outfit she wore, doesn't suit her anymore, when she was younger, it used to be perfect on her, now she should, try and wear what will fit her body type and age.”

its_modiva:

“Nikinithis one she is dancing like white money.”

amgold2:

“She’s actually full of energy.”

Iam_amyzon:

“Nigerians are the real bullý she’s an energy goddess, go watch all her performance yesterday and give her her flowers, stop finding faults in people and stop body shàming her cause u no near her.”

richy_billy_02:

“Let’s not lie here this her stage performance is not staging.”

halvin_kings:

“Omo age is setting in and she isn’t as nimble as she used to be but you can tell she is still very passionate about her work and I love it.”

