Korth Adeleke, the recently married wife of singer Sina Rambo, has stirred up a major thunderstorm online as she calls out her husband for domestic violence and abuse

The rather quite less popular half-cast woman, earlier today, December 12, 2022, took to her social media page to call out her hubby and his sister tagging them as violent and wicked

Korth, in a first of its kind also tagged Sina Rambo as a broke a*s who has been owing her money since they were together in the US

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Korth Adeleke, the wife of the music manager, Sina Rambo who is also the first son of recently sworn-in Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke went viral earlier today.

The young mother of one had taken to social media to call out her husband Sina Rambo for domestic violence. Korth also slammed Sina's sister, accusing her of assaulting her.

Korth Adeleke, Sina Rambo's wife, recently called out her husband for domestic violence online. Photo credit: @thefraukorth/@sinarambo

Source: Instagram

The mixed-race American lady, in a series of posts, shared on her page, Korth called out the entire Adeleke family for treating her badly in her marriage to Sina Rambo.

He is a broke a*s, and he is owing me money - Korth Adeleke

Korth even went further to slam her husband as a broke man. She disclosed, that Sina has been owing her money for years, before sharing receipts of evidence that she recently sent him some money for upkeep.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sina Rambo is the first son of Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, and the older brother of B-Red. He was the manager of Davido's label, and they're cousins.

See Korth Adeleke's post calling out her husband Sina Rambo for domestic violence:

See how netizens reacted to Korth Adeleke's posts calling out her hubby Sina Rambo for domestic abuse:

@bolaglitz:

"Kai!!!!!Another Monday morning motivation."

@dianejohn4luv:

"Does everything have to come to social media? What happened to fixing things with your husband amicably or quietly walking away?"

@odycherry:

"I feel very irritated when ladies being their family matter to social media.. like what are we supposed to do with this piece of information?"

@wisemanmellow:

"I’m not supporting domestic violence BUT, WHY POST RECEIPTS OF MONEY SENT?? IS HE NOT YOUR HUSBAND? that part from women is so unnecessary."

@seun_dreams:

"Wait you sent him 10k.. and so what? Orie ti buru Ike gwuru."

@snow_classick:

"Nkechi said her ex was broke, Miss DSF said skibii is broke, now because you sent him 10k he’s broke too. Women need to actually do better once there’s a little misunderstanding. Two things women use best against a man. 1. He’s a 2sec man 2. He’s broke."

@455ify:

"See why we like Chioma. When the fall out with davido happened. We no hear 1min man… yen yen yen."

“Loss for words”: Davido’s cousin Sina Rambo finally breaks his silence as he mourns Ifeanyi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido’s close family members and associates have started to react on social media after the death of the singer’s son, Ifeanyi.

One of Davido’s cousins, Sina Rambo, took to his Instagram page to share his grief over the tragic situation.

Sina made it known that he was at a loss for words. Not stopping there, he prayed for Ifeanyi to rest in power.

Source: Legit.ng