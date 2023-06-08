Singer Sina Rambo's estranged wife, Heidi Korth, in a latest announcement, has confirmed their divorce

She also shared a video of her showing off her diamond wedding ring, which she says she wants to give out for free

Her latest action has stirred reactions from Nigerian netizens as many wondered who would want a wedding ring already used by a divorcee

Singer Sina Rambo’s German wife, Heidi Korth, has caused a buzz with a new video of her announcing the end of her marriage.

In a video she shared on her Instastory late on Wednesday night, June 7, Korth showed off her wedding ring, which was made of diamond, while stating that she was now officially divorced.

Sina Rambo's estranged wife says she is officially divorced. Credit: @sinarambo @fraukorth

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Sina's estranged wife expressed her willingness to give out her wedding ring to anyone who was getting married soon so long they could provide proof.

In her words:

"This is my wedding ring, since I am now officially divorced, I want to give it out to someone who is getting married soon It is actually a diamond ring, just hit me up, send a picture of your wedding invite and I will send it to you."

Watch the video below:

Sina Rambo, the son of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and Heidi Korth had their court wedding in October 2021, while their introduction took place in November. They have a daughter together.

Netizens react as Sina Rambo's estrange wife expresses desire to give out wedding ring

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Heidi Korth's video

mimilistic1:

"Why would someone accept a ring from divorce women that wasn’t happy in her marriage. I feel it bad luck to use such ring."

captstan101:

"Keep your diamonds You wan give person ring from marriage wey no work Taaaaa."

osas__xx_:

"Make I carry your bad luck ring put for hand ? God forbid this kind giveaway ooo."

beautifull_vera:

"Omg thought they were working things out ‍♀️ Sina really loves her."

lynambro1:

"Wedding ring wey no keep marriage na Wetin person wan carry."

Heidi Korth drums support for Davido's baby mama

Sina Rambo's estranged wife waded into the matter concerning Davido and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

In a lengthy social media post, legit.ng earlier reported that Sophia criticised men who financially abuse women to stay with them even when children are involved.

Sophia’s rant was met with different reactions from netizens, as they knew who she was referring to.

