The internet was touched by a video of a father and his baby girl, shared by his wife

She revealed that he had hoped for a son, but now he adored his daughter

The video showed him entertaining the little one with amusing gestures, while she lay on the bed

A heartwarming video of a loving father and his adorable baby girl went viral on TikTok, after his wife shared it online.

She explained that her husband had initially wanted a boy, but now he was completely smitten with his little princess.

Wife shares the bond between father and daughter. Photo credit: @jennybaby3245

Source: TikTok

The video captured him playing with his daughter, who was resting on the bed, and making her laugh with his funny faces and movements.

The bond between them was evident and melted the hearts of many viewers.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oluwatobilobakol6 reacted:

“Na so my husband take married him daughter, as he wants boy i born girl naw 3 years and am still looking up to God for another child.”

Casey said:

“Na the same shoe we Dey he want a baby boy I gave him a girl now the girl don collect husband for my hand to sleep and to do anything na him and her.”

Big Balo wiffy wrote:

“YD Same here oo l don tire & my eye don dey see shege now.”

Loveth baby:

“Na so them dey do.”

Zinnycollectibles:

“Congratulations my dearest.”

Sugaro08:

“Na so them dey do ooo.”

EstherBrigth:

“U never see anything ooo my sister.”

Nigerian man and young daughter 'playing' in room trends, some say it's wrong

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian girl, Barakat, has caused a stir after she shared a video in which she was playing with her dad.

The short clip started with Barakat dancing before a camera before her dad appeared from a doorway and got close to his daughter.

According to Barakat, her dad caught her making a TikTok video early in the morning when they were plenty of house chores to do.

Source: Legit.ng