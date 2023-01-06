Heidi Korth, the embattled estranged wife of entertainer Sina Rambo, seems to be at the end of the rope of her relationship with her husband and his family the Adeleke

The young German-Nigerian lady in a response to a troll slammed the idea of her being compared to Davido's partner Chioma Rowland noting that she is no longer an Adeleke

Heidi in the message also formally revealed that her divorce is already being processed and forthwith should no longer be recognized as a member of the Adeleke family

Heidi Korth, the estranged German-Nigerian partner of the Nigerian socialite Sina Rambo who is also the cousin of Davido has announced officially that she's working on her divorce and should no longer be referred to as Adeleke.

The young lady took to the internet some weeks ago to call out her hubby Sina Rambo, accusing him of maltreatment, domestic violence, assault and financial incapacity to take care of his responsibility.

Heidi Korth, the estranged wife of socialite Sina Rambo shuts down those comparing her to Davido's wife Chioma says she doesn't want the Adeleke name by force. Photo credit: @sinarambo/@thechefchi

Source: Instagram

Heidi made the announcement about her divorce during an online exchange with a troll who compared her to Davido's wife, Chioma.

She also noted that there are no bases for comparison between herself and Chioma because she's no longer an Adeleke. Heidi asked that she be left alone, while also noting that she has no problem with Chioma.

See Heidi Korth's post announcing her divorce from Sina Rambo:

See how Nigerians reacted to Heidi Korth's post asking not to be compared to Davido's Chioma

@damnath_collections:

"Dem think say na Sophia...This one no too dey okay liadat ooo."

@sparkles01___:

"Auntie you always seem to talk and type in anger... Divorce in peace we don't need the updates... To those disturbing her, make una let her be ooo."

@emmanuelesquire:

"The legal perspective of this is as follows : You are still married to that man until devorce. As such, all the rights and responsibility that accrues to such marriage is still very much on the table."

@mimiogah:

"For lady to run leave rich family not only dat, even governors son, especially for this our generation dat we luv money hmmm meaning she don use her eyes see something. So make una free her na. Her business."

@itstobiofficial:

“They can have it” -who are the “they” ???"

@trina_joness:

"Why are these Chioma fans going around attacking other women that can’t endure like her . Life is too short to live in endurance. Let them live."

@maxwell_marvin0:

"Stop ✋ adopting the western life style in marriage… It is destroying them over there. "

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido and his lover Chioma aka Chef Chi will finally give Nigerians the most anticipated wedding of the year.

Following reactions to the fact that the singer already paid Chioma's bride price, a troll took to Davido's cousin's ex-wife Heidi Korth who left her man after calling him out recently.

The troll identified as Davinia in Heidi's comment section pointed out that Chioma is the true definition of beauty, hence the jealousy.

Source: Legit.ng