Eedris Abdulkareem has shared a lovely picture as he marks his 19th wedding anniversary with his wife

He accompanied the photo with a short love note while thanking his better half for her support over the years

The singer noted how she gave him a new life purpose when he was ready to give up and prayed for her

Veteran singer Eedris Abdulkareem has celebrated with his wife, Sekinat as they marked their 19th wedding anniversary.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the singer was down with kidney ailment and he stated that he was shocked that his wife offered to donate her kidney to him

In the post he made on social media, the singer shared a lovely picture of himself and his wife as he accompanied it with a short love message.

Eedris Abdulkareem calls his wife an angel

In the message, the singer called his wife an angel for what she had done for him over the years. He noted that his wife gave him a new purpose when he was trying to let go.

He also added that he knew they would be together in times of trouble and he concluded by praying for her.

The singer has made it a custom to appreciate his wife on their wedding anniversaries.

See the post here:

Fans react to the singer's post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the singer about his wedding anniversary. Here are some of the comments below

@kingofficialfatalist2:

"Thumps up to this woman right here she deserves her flowers. Good wives no even Dey make noise on social media e.g Sound sultan wife..Eedris wife. We still get good women na una Dey marry rubbish if you farabale you go marry better no just rush."

@bcross_music:

"Congratulations my world best two."

@shangeorgefilms:

"Happy anniversary, wishing u eternal blisssss."

@adxartquake:

"Happy wedding anniversary to amazing family."

@dongino56s:

"Omo idris your wife is from heaven. One in a million . May God bless her . With much respect and 21 gun salute for her."

@stonepisky:

"U will celebrate more years together bros. One love."

@jazzman_olofin:

"HWA guys. May GOD continue to bless you and your family."

@komo_blasti:'

"Boom your ride or die."

@bobbyjamesolamilekan:

"@abdulkareemeedris What a best woman and best wife ever!!! She's ur mother just always thank your destiny and your creator BROTHER!!!! May both of you live in sound good health for the rest of life in Jesus Name."

@ke.nneth278':

"Happy anniversary jagaga crooner @abdulkareemeedris."

Eedris Abdulkareem releases song to appreciate wife for donating kidney

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had made a song he dedicated to his beautiful wife after she donated a kidney to him

The song went viral as people hailed the singer for being a grateful husband.

However, most of the commendations went to his wife Sekinat as people thanked her for being a good wife.

