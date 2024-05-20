Soldiers have stationed their vans across different spots at the Banez Plaza in the Wuse area of Abuja following the assault on two soldiers by some thugs

The popular electronics and telecommunications gadget market has remained closed as traders were prevented from opening their shops

Some traders who showed up on Monday, May 20 left after waiting for hours at a distance from the plaza

FCT, Abuja - Banex Plaza in the Wuse area of Abuja has remained under lock and key for days after thugs beat up some soldiers who had a minor disagreement with a trader in the plaza.

It was gathered that some traders left after waiting for hours at a distance from the electronics and telecommunications gadget market.

Traders left after waiting for hours Photo credit: Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, some traders were heard lamenting the implication of shutting down the plaza on a major day like Monday.

The genesis of the trouble started when a trader reportedly sold a bad phone to someone who invited soldiers and invited thugs who assaulted the uniformed men.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The thugs who broke into groups slapped, kicked and beat up at least two soldiers and another man in mufti.

Police operatives stormed the area to prevent the situation from escalating into a full-blown crisis.

After which soldiers later stormed the plaza and forced traders to shut down immediately.

Soldiers were found across the plaza with military vans stationed across different spots at the plaza on Monday, May 20.

It was also gathered that some troops patrolled the plaza in their vans.

Soldiers take over Banex Plaza in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that traders at Banex market in Abuja did not have a filled day as they were sent packing for the day by the Nigerian soldiers.

According to report, chaos erupted after angry traders reportedly fought with soldiers following an agreement that ensued over the sale of a defective phone. Many military vans were also stationed in different spots across the market while traders locked up their respective stores.

A video of the development has gone viral on social media X and many Nigerians have reacted differently

Source: Legit.ng