Emeka Rollas has marked the 20th anniversary wedding with his wife with throwback photos

He shared two pictures of himself and his wife which were taken on their wedding day

The actor prayed that God would continue to keep his marriage till they are ready for eternity

Nollywood actor Emeka Rollas has taken to social media to share his wedding day photos as he marked his 20th wedding anniversary with his wife.

Emeka Rollas marks 20th wedding anniversary. Photo credit @emekarollas

Source: Instagram

The actor who first became AGN president in 2012 used a quote from Maya Angelou as the caption of his post. It stated that love recognises no barrier and it jumps hurdles and leaps fences.

He prayed for his union and wrote that it would continue to flourish until he and his wife are ready for eternity. The Nollywood actor's colleagues and friends took to the comment section to congratulate him and wish him well.

Rollas has contributed immensely to the welfare of actors in the movie industry.

See the post here

Fans react to the wedding pictures posted by the AGN president.

Reactions have trailed the wedding picture uploaded by the actor. Here are some of the comment below.

@idealrose10:

"Happy anniversary."

@alexokoroji':

"Happy blessed anniversary. 20 years is not beans. God bless you both."

@oby.onuigbo;

"Happy Anniversary to you, more love and unity Amen."

@destinedtobefavoured:

"Happy anniversary.'

@mercymacjoe:

"Happy Anniversary."

@joanspeakslife:

"Happy anniversary."

@comfortisimguzo_wealth:

"Happy anniversary congratulations."

@linaemorkidi:

"Happy anniversary Boss .. more years in good health and wealth in Jesus name."

@ophy_dear:

"Congrats to you and yours."

@2vera__kanu:

"Congratulations and happy anniversary."

@ronniedikko:

"Whao ! Congratulations to both of you . The Almighty God will continue to bless your union."

