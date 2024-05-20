A Nigerian lady reacted with fear when she saw a lot of turkeys standing in the middle of a street road

The lady was going somewhere when she saw the turkey, and she decided to turn back out of fear of being attacked

However, when she turned back, the turkeys followed her as if they wanted to pursue her, but she walked faster

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A video trending online showed when a Nigerian lady saw a lot of turkeys standing in the middle of the road.

She was headed somewhere when she saw the turkeys as they lined up on the road as if they were standing guard.

The lady turned back out of fear of being attacked by tolo tolo. Photo credit: TikTok/@its_enitan.

Source: TikTok

They were eight in number, and Enita, who was scared of domestic birds, posted a video of them on TikTok.

Instead of confronting the eight turkeys, Enitan turned back and faced the direction she was coming from.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The turkeys started following her after they saw how she turned back. She walked very fast so as to leave the scene.

Enitan joked that the turkeys were her village people and that they had come to attack.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady runs after seeing tolo tolo

@soul said:

"You see peaky blinders you no fear."

@ĘMPÊRÕR_ÂŁËX said:

"Why you chop their number 1?"

@soysauce said:

"The way they all lined up. No be juju be this?"

@Michael Saint said:

"You see men mount you go dey galant."

@dubem said:

"I would have been screaming blood of Jesus. Because why did they line up and they’re black and red."

@I'm Miracle said:

"They see Queen mother abi them no see queen mother?"

@TIFEHS_LUXURY_STORE said:

"My friend, calm down. They just wan play with you."

Baby plays with turkey

Meanwhile, a baby's jovial play with a turkey went viral, and people are wondering why the large bird behaved so calmly with the child.

She looked like the turkey was her pet as she laughed heartily while warmly hugging it.

Many people who saw the video said they knew turkeys to be aggressive birds, but this one in the video was calm and collected.

Source: Legit.ng