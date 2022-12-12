Veteran singer Eedris Abdulkareem and his wife Yetunde are celebrating 18 years of their union today, December 12

The Jaga Jaga crooner shared a photo on his page and then proceeded to publicly thank his wife for giving him another chance at life

Abdulkareem also expressed gratitude to God for being the cornerstone of their marriage through the good and bad times

Popular Nigerian singer Eedris Abdulkareem owes his second chance at life to his wife, Yetunde, and he put it all out for the world to see.

To celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary, the veteran entertainer who got a kidney from his wife revealed that he will be grateful to her forever for giving him the chance to live a normal life again.

Eedris Abdulkareem is celebrating his 18th wedding anniversary with his wife Photo credit: @abdulkareemeedris

Source: Instagram

Abdulkareem further added that in the 18 years that he and his wife have shared joy, losses, happiness and sorrow together, God has been the cornerstone of their marriage.

He then prayed to God to continue to keep them in love and happiness.

"Yetunde Sekinat Abdulkarim,when my life is saved due to your precious gift, there is no words to express my gratitude. Please know I will always cherish the gift and be grateful forever. I will never be able to tell you all the feelings that I have for you, but I want you to know how grateful I am for the chance you have given me to continue living a normal, productive life. Words can’t begin to describe how grateful I am to you. I have grown to appreciate life and I do not take it for granted. Lord, we praise your holy name for watching over us for the past 18 years we have been married."

See the post below:

In another post, the singer thanked God again for keeping him and his wife together and then rained prayers on their home as well as their children.

Nigerians celebrate with Eedris Abdulkareem

kennyogungbe:

"Congratulations Happy Anniversary. Congratulations Again."

itshelenpaul:

"Thank God almighty for the gift of love and life ❤️"

shebabyshebaby:

"Wow… congratulations blooda. A sweet and loving woman like Yetunde is a dream that comes true for any man. Many more beautiful years together in love , good health & wealth . Cheers Idris & Ayetty ❤️❤️"

ashabifash:

"Awwwww this is really sweet thank you @abdulkareemeedris for this lovely piece to your sweetheart and Happy Anniversary to you both, forever to go In Shaa Allah Bikudratla @yettyluv81 "

da.blunt:

"Happy Anniversary Baba, more love and understanding with good health and wealth ❤"

skellyfemalewizzy1:

"I love this Almighty Allah cover you both ❤️✅"

Eedris Abdulkareem shares video as he chills at beach

The veteran rapper gave his fans something to be cheerful about as he dropped an encouraging video on his Instagram page.

In the video, Eedris was seen chilling at the beach as he addressed his numerous fans and followers about his upcoming kidney surgery.

The rapper thanked his fans for all the love they've shown him since the sad news broke and insisted that the outpouring of love and care was genuine.

He also shed light on the gofundme activities that was put out for him.

