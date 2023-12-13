An emerging fun video of a lady and afrobeats singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has sparked reactions among his fans

The Nigerian woman, who uploaded the clip on TikTok, described the Essence crooner as her 'cousin for life'

While some Wizkid fans hailed her and tried to connect with her, others expressed surprise at the singer's stunning character change

A lady has taken to social media to proudly gush over singer Wizkid and shared a video they took together.

Since announcing his plans for a N100 million Christmas gift to Surulere children in honour of his deceased mum who passed away on August 18, Wizkid has been spotted around his loved ones and Nigerian fans more than usual.

She said Wizkid is her cousin. Photo Credit: @mo_tolar

Source: TikTok

Taking to TikTok, the lady, @mo_tolar, hailed him as her cousin for life. In the clip, Wizkid was shirtless and did hand signs for the camera as the lady videoed.

In another scene, he was seen on a call while observing what another lady was showing him on a phone.

@mo_tolar's video blew up and sent netizens into a frenzy.

Watch the video below:

Wizkid fans swooned at her post

Empresslily said:

"So my popsy na ur cousin why you nor talk since make I follow and like since I love everything about big wiz."

Adeshewa said:

"Probably is the mother holding him to be strict or so…..this is his real self Can’t for him and davido to reconcile."

IMOLE said:

"Wow am so happy sha family is d always first abeg."

Rarely Seen said:

"Nothing really Dey dis life oh. I’m glad he went back to his root."

hayzed said:

"Baba don remember you after how many years."

Maido Juzyboy said:

"Wizkid had to revisit his childhood memories... nice."

user3157935327990 said:

"Wait why is started acting like this since his mothers burial.

"Abi wizkid won con die."

Lady excited as she links up with Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had excitedly shared a video from her meet-up with Wizkid.

She linked up with the father of four during his recent visit to Surulere to distribute N100 million to kids for Christmas.

The singer had visited several places in Lagos, giving cash to kids ahead of Christmas celebrations. During the visit, he met hundreds of fans who were thrilled to see him in person and capture moments with him.

Source: Legit.ng