Eedris Abdulkareem has been full of praises for his wife of 18 years after she donated one of her kidneys to help him live

In an interview on TVC's Entertainment Splash, the singer noted that he didn't have to ask before his wife selflessly decided to help him

Netizens have reacted to the video with many praising Abdulkareem's wife while asking vital questions

Eedris Abdulkareem in an interview on TVC's Entertainment Splash revealed he was shocked when his wife Sekinat offered to donate her kidney during one of their consultations at the hospital.

The singer while recounting his battle with kidney failure for years disclosed that he asked the doctor if the hospital could source for the kidney, but he was informed it had to be a family member.

Nigerians react as Eedris Abdulkareem praises wife Photo credit: @abdulkareemeedris

Source: Instagram

Without thinking twice, Sekinat surprisingly spoke up and offered to give her husband a second chance at life.

The singer also added that all their plans and tests almost went down the drain after the doctor revealed he found something in his wife after 14 successful tests.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Abdulkareem's video

officialcelestinairia:

"When you love the right person sacrifices like this are easy."

olorioladayo:

"Make he no sha pay her back with evil."

lillidiva:

"Wow! Great news. GOD bless his wife and everyone who helped him recover. To God be the glory indeed!!!"

cinammonrollz:

"Nice…He refused to marry her when she got pregnant,it was like they had to force him. During the child’s naming he wasn’t happy. Now she’s more than a blessing to him. Life."

simi_solaa:

"Nice one but my question now is if the tables were turned, can he do the same for her??? We women sacrifice a lot in marriage and sadly most Nigerian men end up sending their sick wives to their relatives or even remarry when sickness occurs (please before you come for me)read what I said well."

Eedris Abdulkareem releases new song to appreciate wife for giving him a kidney

Veteran Nigerian rapper and political activist Eedris Abdulkareem trended online for releasing a new song dedicated to his wife, Sekinat Yetunde Abdulkareem.

The new song went viral online as people hailed Eedris for being a grateful husband.

However, most of the commendation went to Eedris' wife, Sekinat, as netizens hailed her for being a wonderful wife.

Source: Legit.ng