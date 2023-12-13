“Extremely Gorgeous”: Excitement Rocks Fans As Stan Nze Unveils Son’s Face in Adorable Pics, Videos
- Nollywood stars Stan Nze and Jessica Obasi welcomed their first child, a boy, in October
- The actor has now satisfied curious fans by unveiling his son's face with a beautiful post on Instagram
- He also shared the adorable father-son moment he shared with his child as fans and colleagues gush over the post
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.
Nollywood actor Stan Nze and his wife, Jessica Obasi, became first-time parents recently, and they shared the good news on social media.
The couple had given sneak peeks of their little bundle of joy, and in a recent post, Stan Nze unveiled his face.
Baby Jayden was wrapped and completely saddled in a blue crochet dress as he posed in a little basket for a shoot.
Awake in the photos, the actor's son smiled in one and made a straight face in another, with his feet making an appearance.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
One of the videos accompanying the post was the behind-the-scenes of the shoot abroad as the baby's mum, Jessica Obasi entertained him while the photographer did her job.
The proud new dad also shared the video of a cute father-son moment where his boy smiled at him.
He captioned the post with:
"Have you met my heartbeat? People say he looks so much like his father. Jay Bobo aka Mazi Jnr."
See the actor's post below:
Netizens react to the video
Read some of the beautiful comments gathered as fans and colleagues of the actor gushed over his son.
inidimaokojie:
"Pls Mazi Jnr looks like mummy."
thejoyfuladenike:
"So precious!!!"
lalaakindoju
"Extremely gorgeous. Bless him."
rechaelokonkwo:
"Awww he’s so cute."
whitemoney__:
"More Blessing upon you brother."
chayzun:
"Who is she?" Netizens react as Kizz Daniel shares video of his woman dancing Twe Twe, clip goes viral
"Which father????? Ah @blessingjessicaobasi thank you for doing it for all us!!!!! You won this round hands down!!!! Ah Jay Bobo did not forsake you after 9 months yes oo."
enifomespeaks:
"I nearly confuse when you say e resemble you. Mba oh. He looks like his mum biko!! Nose, head, skin na im mama. Na so e Dey be for boys and their mama sometimes. Don’t worry your Ada will resemble you. I be first daughter and I resemble my papa. Take heart."
rechaelokonkwo:
"Awww he’s so cute."
Stan Nze and wife dedicate their son
Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor posted lovely photos made into a collage as they took their son to their place of worship, Dominion City Chevron.
In the caption of the post on Instagram, the actor thanked those who sent them gifts and cakes.
Celebrities and fans took to the comment section to congratulate the actor and his wife.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng