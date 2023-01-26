Veteran Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem shares his story about how he survived a terminal kidney ailment in a new song

Eedris in the new track thanked his wife for being amazingly kind and nice to him after she donated one of her kidneys to him

Eedris hailed his wife for risking her life for him, he also revealed the hospital where his kidney transplant was performed

Veteran Nigerian rapper and political activist Eedris Abdulkareem trends online as he releases a new song dedicated to his wife, Sekinat Yetunde Abdulkareem.

The new song has gone viral online as people have hailed Eedris Abdulkareem for being an appreciative husband.

However, most of the appreciation has gone to Eedris' wife Sekinat, as netizens have hailed her for being a wonderful wife.

Nigerians hail Eedris Abdulkareem as he releases a new song to thank his wife for donating her kidney to him. Photo credit:@abdulkareemeedris

Eedris in the new song thanked his wife for risking her life by donating one of her kidneys to him.

The rapper also revealed, in the new track, the name of the surgeon that helped him with his kidney transplant.

Abdulakareem has been married to his wife, Sekinat for over 18 years, and they have three kids together.

Listen to Eedris Abdulkareem's new song, thanking his wife for donating her kidney to him:

See how Nigerians reacted to Eedris Abdulkareem's new song thanking his wife

@joeelkennis:

"Thank you mamabless up baba."

@stnicholas_ng:

"Thank you Eedris Abdulkareem for choosing St. Nicholas Hospital as the “destination” for Kidney care and transplantation. We are grateful for your trust in us and for bringing attention to the high level of care provided during the transplant at our facility."

@abdulkareemeedris:

"Amen and thank you my people GOD bless you all."

@kofoworolaayinke:

"@abdulkareemeedris she paid back in my opinion,many at times stardom gets into people's head and they want to oppress everyone around them forgetting that nothing in this world is permanent.We say Thank you to her and you too for not hurting her,so it's a pay back time, enjoy."

@dedrieaoye:

"I can share in your joy. I also did the same for my husband. And like my husband will alway tell. He said I have given him a chance to live again."

@unstoppable_empire01:

"Tank God for ur life baba."

@uzybestofficial:

"Legendary doings.You married a true gem as a wify. God bless you both."

@princess_aloyra:

"May Allah bless this woman beyond her imagination...Longline in good health for husband and wife."

Eedris Abdulkareem finally leaves the hospital weeks after his kidney transplant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when veteran Nigerian musician and political activist Eedris Abdulkareem announced that he had finally checked out of the hospital where his kidney transplant took place and was back home.

For the first time since his kidney transplant, the rapper shared a post on his social media page, informing his teeming supporters that he is now back in the comfort of his home.

Eedris wrote on his page that it was good to finally be back at home, while he praised the almighty God for a successful operation.

