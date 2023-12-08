Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has shared a sweet interaction she had with one of her grownup stepsons

In a video that was posted online, the movie star gushed over how her stepson saved her phone number

A lot of Nigerians dropped hot takes on the video after the stepson was also heard revealing his admiration for her

Much-loved Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels and the love she shares with one of her grownup stepsons, Amir, has drawn the attention of netizens.

Just recently, Regina took to her official Instagram page to share a video of her interaction with the teenager after seeing how he saved her number on his phone.

Video of Regina Daniels' reaction to how stepson saved her phone number. Photos: @regina.daniels

In the video, the mum of two was seen holding her stepson’s iPhone as she blushed hard over his description of her in his contact.

Amir no doubt has great love for Regina and he regards her as the coolest stepmother in the world going by how he saved her name. Not stopping there, he also referred to her by her old nickname, Sweet 16.

Regina was heard appreciating Amir for his kind words when he went on to further reveal how much he admired her. According to the teenager, the actress is someone he hopes to be like when he grows older.

See the heartwarming video below:

Fans react to how Regina Daniels’ stepson saved her phone number

The video of the heartwarming display of love and friendship between Regina Daniels and her step son caught the attention of many Nigerians. While some of them gushed over their relationship, others had interesting things to say.

Read some of their comments below:

amaraogbogu:

“I love how she corrected her son respect. Say brother.”

wiildchild01:

“Everything is not about money. They get along well and that is so cool. There are other rich people whose kids don’t get along with their stepmom.”

badboi_joe1:

“Stepmom and stepson, if You like go think bad thing.”

Cutesandie:

“Werey say na "you are someone I hope to be when I grow older " .”

e_money_jnr01:

“When money dy I mean better money, polygamy go be like monogamy marriage.”

quiynvee:

“Marriage were enough money dey to go round everybody, you go dey see say peace go just dey anyhow, some homes with one wife, one husband but no money doesn’t even have this kind of peace NB: I’m not a polygamist and I do not support one, just analysing my observation.”

fearless247:

“Hope nor be tmoa I go come see step mom and step son make I nor talk.”

dami_more24:

“This one dey crush on his stepmom someone I hope to be when I grow older werey omo.”

king_henry35':

“Ned money is enough to go around.”

_iam_lush:

“For this life as a guy just have money.”

awalotelli045:

“If you know Wetin your step mum dey do your papa for the other room you go change her name to professor.”

How Regina Daniels' stepson bought expensive ankara for her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Regina Daniels had posted a video online of herself with her stepson, Amir, at a fabric shop.

In the video she shared via her Instastory, Regina was seen singing and celebrating while showing off a wrapper her stepson bought for her, which she revealed cost N15k.

Towards the end of the video, Regina was seen hugging Amir as she appreciated him for his lovely gesture.

