Iyabo Ojo has called out fellow Real Housewives of Lagos star Laura Ikeji for crying about being bullied

The actress said the heavily pregnant fashionista is playing victim despite bullying several people in the past

Iyabo also dragged Laura's sister, blogger Linda Ikeji into the messy fight, saying she learned the art of bullying from her

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has reacted to a post from Laura Ikeji expressing her thoughts about being bullied.

Iyabo had admitted to being a bully, and Laura said as a mother, she would be broken to see her child being bullied by someone just because they can.

What did Iyabo Ojo say?

Iyabo Ojo replied to Laura's post by calling her out for playing the victim even though she has been a bully.

The actress listed instances where Laura vowed to beat people up and put it to her that her sister, Linda Ikeji, is the queen of bullies.

According to Iyabo, her kids had read many unpleasant things Linda wrote about her before social media.

She added that Linda had ruined the lives and homes of many people through her platform and knocked Laura for condemning bullying because she is now at the receiving end.

The actress also added:

"No wonder your mouth was running that day like a typewriter, anyways if to say you no get belle, that one for be two fighting now, but as you get belle you come dey bully me, not fair tho. Take several seats, jor."

Reactions to Iyabo's post

Read some of the opinions expressed by netizens below:

tinks_shoestore:

"2 wrong dont make a right."

_neyolee:

"You are a disgrace and a bully!! You have MAIN CHARACTER SYNDROME! You want to influence how everyone should feel about the people you don’t like. You don’t even have a rational reason why you hate Faith or Laura. You keep projecting your insecurities on them by saying they should be humble! Why should people humble themselves to you? Who are you other than being a Nollywood actor for 25 years? Shame on you!"

angel__torlowei:

"Imagine someone bullying Priscy because of you sometimes the way you ppl act eh to think that you were actually fighting for mohbad’s case smh."

mzchimamaka:

"But Laura suffered for your hand this season shaa, your hatred on her dey another level."

pammybags_trends:

"Don’t attempt to beat a pregnant woman. Thats it madam!!!!"

dikedaniella:

"Why don’t you channel this same energy to her sister ……… face Linda ikeji why the unnecessary hate on Laura, yet you stand and fight against bullying but you are a principal character to bullying."

courage_ase:

"What a disappointment, so much hatred for someone that didn’t hurt you directly. A shame!!"

Laura Ikeji vows to mess Iyabo Ojo up

Legit.ng earlier reported that the fashion influencer revealed the actress wielded a bottle at the finale of the show's second season.

She added that Iyabo Ojo should come correct with fighting a pregnant woman as they would both fight until one of them couldn't anymore.

Withdrawing the apologies she had tendered at different times, Laura disclosed the other times she apologised and did things to get into Iyabo's good books.

