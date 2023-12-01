Iyabo Ojo has written a note to the production team of the TV series Real Housewives of Lagos

She stated that they didn't release 90% of what was discussed and decided to crop and join some parts

The actress added that their action had taken away her peace despite her effort in trying to be calm

Nollywood actress and one of the casts of the Real Housewives of Lagos, RHOL Season 2, Iybao Ojo has called out the production team of the TV reality show for causing a dispute among the cast of the show.

Iyabo Ojo blasts Real Housewives of Lagos production team. Photo credit @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that RHOL started with some new cast a few months ago. The show has been showing and fans have been enjoying it since then.

A video was recently released by the organizers where Dr Rommel Asagwara was discussing with some of the cast of the show. He was supporting Faith Morey while the cast of the show were supporting Chioma Good hair. Fans slammed them all over their discussion after the video surfaced on social media.

After being criticized by fans, Iyabo Ojo also blasted the production team of the TV reality show for cropping some of their conversation away which led to the castigation.

Iyabo Ojo says the team took away her peace

In her message, she noted that she had been trying to maintain her peace since the beginning of the show so that people could enjoy it but the production team had taken it away,

The team took her peace after they cut and joined the discussion some of the cast of the show had and gave viewers the impression that they were bad-mouthing another cast.

See her post here:

Fans react to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video where Iyabo Ojo was having a conversation with some of the cast of the TV series. Here are some of the comments below.

@best_buy_mart:

"Omo iyabo na werey ooo."

@christopher_irabor:

"Tania is something else."

@ceenachi:

"Please chioma doesn’t have any crown even from si."

@udeagugift:

"Which market faith buy for Iyabo hand way she never pay. At this point Iyabo should just Abeg."

@callmeshawnn:

"Iyabo just keeps making a fool of herself every week."

@isiviolet03:

"This Iyabo don make me dislike her now. Wetin Faith steal from you aunty kwekwee."

@stoor_moyosore:

"Imagine rating another person while making fool of yourself. iyabo oooo what's chioma giving her pls coz ko yemi mo ."

@simply_dela:

"This is soo irritating how can you be talking like a kid ."

@porsh_hope:

"Iyabo is the biggest fo!l I’ve ever seen old mama wey de follow youngi yansh Chioma is well cultured my foot, since Faith came to this show Iyabo has never had peace of mind."

@mhizz__vikky:

"Ramel and Iyabo please just shut up!!!!! Becoming irritating!!!"

Ooni of Ife features in Real Housewives of Lagos

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Ooni of Ife had made a brief appearance in the ongoing TV series.

Some of the cast of the show had gone to his palace to see the king and were received by one of the queens who instructed them on how to greet the monarch.

While addressing the cast, the king said all women have witchcraft spirits but most have good spirits because they are manipulative in nature.

Source: Legit.ng