“No Be DJ Cuppy Be This?” Aunty Ramota’s Appearance in New Video Leaves People Talking
Celebrities

by  Olumide Alake
  • Social media sensation Aunty Ramota is trending online over a video of her going all out in pink
  • Aunty Ramota, who appeared to have elevated her fashion game, was seen rocking a pink hair and gown
  • Her video has stirred hilarious reactions as netizens joked about her taking a cue from a Nigerian billionaire's daughter, DJ Cuppy

Ramona Adetu, aka Aunty Ramota, a popular Yoruba actress and internet sensation, recently stirred reactions with her latest unconventional style choice.

The actress, famous for pulling bizarre stunts and having a distinct fashion sense online, seemed to have taken her fashion game a notch higher.

Aunty Ramota slaying in pink.
Aunty Ramota shared a video of her at an event. Credit: @auntyramota_aunthentic
A video trending on social media showed Aunty Ramota in an eye-catching pink fringed hair matched with a pink outfit.

To top it off, she was seen holding a pink hand fan, which she used to cool herself down.

Video of Mercy Aigbe's hubby wearing her dress as he jumps on umbrella challenge goes viral

Watch the video of Aunty Ramota rocking a pink outfit below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Aunty Ramota caused a stir after she recreated Donna Adja's stunning look.

People comment on Aunty Ramota's video

Some netizens suggested she had taken lessons from a Nigerian billionaire's daughter, Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, known for her pink hairstyle.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

mega_lene:

"Aunty ramo is a Barbie girl, in a Barbie wold, life in plastic, it’s fantastic,m."

akwa__ugo:

"Cuppy dey learn."

boots.and.more:

"I’m not the barbie."

_foreverwinnie_:

"No be DJ Cuppy be this?"

glory_ogbodo:

"Ogini di… dj cuppy come and carry your sister ramatu."

omoleyehannah:

"Someone said that's DJ Cuppy."

nickkylawve:

"Wow i almost thought that was Beyonce wow they look so much alike abi na too much garri cause am."

Sweet clip as Wizkid & family step out for casual outing, Carter Efe's Machala fills up the ambiance

omob_of_lagos:

"Beautiful ikorodu Barbie."

Video of Aunty Ramota's new house

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Agbala Gabriel built a house for Aunty Ramota.

In a viral clip, the small-sized actress expressed gratitude to everyone who donated to her cause through the cleric.

In another report, Aunty Ramota jumped on Kizz Daniel's My G challenge, stirring reactions.

Source: Legit.ng

