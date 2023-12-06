Social media sensation Aunty Ramota is trending online over a video of her going all out in pink

Aunty Ramota, who appeared to have elevated her fashion game, was seen rocking a pink hair and gown

Her video has stirred hilarious reactions as netizens joked about her taking a cue from a Nigerian billionaire's daughter, DJ Cuppy

Ramona Adetu, aka Aunty Ramota, a popular Yoruba actress and internet sensation, recently stirred reactions with her latest unconventional style choice.

The actress, famous for pulling bizarre stunts and having a distinct fashion sense online, seemed to have taken her fashion game a notch higher.

Aunty Ramota shared a video of her at an event. Credit: @auntyramota_aunthentic

Source: Instagram

A video trending on social media showed Aunty Ramota in an eye-catching pink fringed hair matched with a pink outfit.

To top it off, she was seen holding a pink hand fan, which she used to cool herself down.

Watch the video of Aunty Ramota rocking a pink outfit below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Aunty Ramota caused a stir after she recreated Donna Adja's stunning look.

People comment on Aunty Ramota's video

Some netizens suggested she had taken lessons from a Nigerian billionaire's daughter, Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, known for her pink hairstyle.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

mega_lene:

"Aunty ramo is a Barbie girl, in a Barbie wold, life in plastic, it’s fantastic,m."

akwa__ugo:

"Cuppy dey learn."

boots.and.more:

"I’m not the barbie."

_foreverwinnie_:

"No be DJ Cuppy be this?"

glory_ogbodo:

"Ogini di… dj cuppy come and carry your sister ramatu."

omoleyehannah:

"Someone said that's DJ Cuppy."

nickkylawve:

"Wow i almost thought that was Beyonce wow they look so much alike abi na too much garri cause am."

omob_of_lagos:

"Beautiful ikorodu Barbie."

Video of Aunty Ramota's new house

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Agbala Gabriel built a house for Aunty Ramota.

In a viral clip, the small-sized actress expressed gratitude to everyone who donated to her cause through the cleric.

In another report, Aunty Ramota jumped on Kizz Daniel's My G challenge, stirring reactions.

Source: Legit.ng