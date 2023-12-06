“No Be DJ Cuppy Be This?” Aunty Ramota’s Appearance in New Video Leaves People Talking
- Social media sensation Aunty Ramota is trending online over a video of her going all out in pink
- Aunty Ramota, who appeared to have elevated her fashion game, was seen rocking a pink hair and gown
- Her video has stirred hilarious reactions as netizens joked about her taking a cue from a Nigerian billionaire's daughter, DJ Cuppy
Ramona Adetu, aka Aunty Ramota, a popular Yoruba actress and internet sensation, recently stirred reactions with her latest unconventional style choice.
The actress, famous for pulling bizarre stunts and having a distinct fashion sense online, seemed to have taken her fashion game a notch higher.
A video trending on social media showed Aunty Ramota in an eye-catching pink fringed hair matched with a pink outfit.
To top it off, she was seen holding a pink hand fan, which she used to cool herself down.
Watch the video of Aunty Ramota rocking a pink outfit below:
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Aunty Ramota caused a stir after she recreated Donna Adja's stunning look.
People comment on Aunty Ramota's video
Some netizens suggested she had taken lessons from a Nigerian billionaire's daughter, Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, known for her pink hairstyle.
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:
mega_lene:
"Aunty ramo is a Barbie girl, in a Barbie wold, life in plastic, it’s fantastic,m."
akwa__ugo:
"Cuppy dey learn."
boots.and.more:
"I’m not the barbie."
_foreverwinnie_:
"No be DJ Cuppy be this?"
glory_ogbodo:
"Ogini di… dj cuppy come and carry your sister ramatu."
omoleyehannah:
"Someone said that's DJ Cuppy."
nickkylawve:
"Wow i almost thought that was Beyonce wow they look so much alike abi na too much garri cause am."
omob_of_lagos:
"Beautiful ikorodu Barbie."
Video of Aunty Ramota's new house
Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Agbala Gabriel built a house for Aunty Ramota.
In a viral clip, the small-sized actress expressed gratitude to everyone who donated to her cause through the cleric.
In another report, Aunty Ramota jumped on Kizz Daniel's My G challenge, stirring reactions.
