Small-sized actress Aunty Ramota recently recreated the look of singer Donna Adja, and her video sparked reactions online

In the video on her page, the actress wore a blue shimmering outfit and matching shoes as she danced around

The highlight of the video was the bouncer who was guarding Aunty Ramota as she performed

Controversial actress Aunty Ramota would make a career out of music following a hilarious video she shared on her page.

The small-sized woman decided to recreate the video of singer Donna Adja during her performance on stage.

Aunty Ramota imitated singer Donna Adja. Photo credit: @donnaadja/@auntyramota_authentic

Source: Instagram

Like the musician, Aunty Ramota rocked a blue shimmery two-piece and wore matching shoes and a wig to accessorise.

Holding a microphone, the controversial actress jumped around singing, and her bodyguard danced behind her as he guarded her from falling.

Aunty Ramota put her video side by side with the original and captioned it:

"What I ordered vs what I got… SHINE @donnaadja."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Aunty Ramota's video

The singer and other netizens found the actress' recreation cute and funny.

Read comments below:

adebisiosunkoya:

"In fact yours is the Best No one can confused me on this."

donnaadja:

"lawd ooooo."

amoksybabe:

"Who gave aunty Ramota hips."

jajavandross:

"Dmmm this is too much, please like this comment if you love her."

tshirts_jackets:

"Aunt ramota 'a.k.a aunt Farida' for we Tanzanians...you look so beautiful."

_agbekeolami:

"Who do dis woman like dis? bata bi bata youngi du."

bella.modela:

"Please Aunty return that shoe I don’t want you to fall."

bust_intimates:

"Aunty Ramota even "gbese"!"

yemkikboutique:

"Wow wow wow this is very beautiful, celebrity Ramota , Thanks so much my sister @larahlight02 for looking after her, God will continue to be with you Amen."

Aunty Ramota shows off an uncompleted house

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Ademola Amusan Gabriel, aka Agbala Gabriel, a cleric known for crowdfunding and building homes for the less privileged and Yoruba actors, turned Aunty Ramota's life around.

The small-sized actress expressed gratitude to everyone who donated to her cause through the pastor in a video shared online.

Ramota gave a quick tour of the house, still under construction and pointed out the kitchen and rooms.

