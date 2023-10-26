Small-sized actress Aunty Ramota is set to become a landlady, as popular pastor Agbala Gabriel is helping with the construction of her house

The cleric's handle on Facebook showed the structure, and Ramota was seen giving a tour of the uncompleted building

As congratulatory messages poured in for the small-sized online sensation, netizens also prayed for the pastor

Pastor Ademola Amusan Gabriel, aka Agbala Gabriel, a cleric known for crowdfunding and building homes for the less privileged and Yoruba actors, has turned Aunty Ramota's life around.

The small-sized actress expressed gratitude to everyone who donated to her cause through the pastor in a video shared online. This same pastor helped veteran actor Suebebe finally become a landlord.

Netizens congratulate Aunty Ramota Photo credit: Agbala Gabriel Global Page/@agbala_gabriel

Ramota gave a quick tour of the house, still under construction and pointed out the kitchen and rooms.

At the end of the clip, a woman, who seemed to be her guardian, prayed and expressed immense gratitude to Agbala Gabriel and everyone who spent money to build Ramota a house.

The woman also urged everyone the actress might have offended to forgive her and overlook her bad behaviour.

The video was shared on Agbala Gabriel's official Facebook page.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate Aunty Ramota

The small-sized actress received congratulatory messages from Nigerians who also prayed for the pastor.

Read some comments below:

Olaleye Oluwaseun:

"Congratulations Aunty Ramota, your igara go come triple now."

Akinboboye Elizabeth Adesulure:

"God bless you, sir. Aunty Ramota, your wahala too much. Humble yourself, small na."

Tosin Olarewaju:

"Congratulations."

Ifeoluwa Debby:

"Congratulations, aunty ramota man of God you are trying sir thank you."

Adeusi Moyo:

"Congratulations aunty ramota i am happy for u ma."

Lolly Craft World:

"Congratulations to Aunty Ramota and God bless the donors."

Adewale Longmantony Adelakun:

"May God Almighty continue to strength your missionary, you're doing wonderful to support people. Congratulations to madam Ramota."

Clara Moronfoye:

"This is a case of God using the foolish things to shame the wisdom of this world. Congratulations aunty Ramota and may you increase in greatness @Agbala Gabriel."

