Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, best known as Wizkid, was captured on his way to have some fun with his family

The trending video saw the moment the Made in Lagos crooner stepped into an SUV carrying his youngest son

Wizkid's was seen putting on a casual but eye-catching attire while Carter Efe's Macahle played in the background

Nigerian international music sensation Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, recently enjoyed a relaxed outing with his family.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, Wizkid, the Ojueleba hitmaker, was seen carrying his youngest son towards one of his SUVs.

Carter Efe's Machala plays in the background as Wizkid and family step out Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @wizkidgist, @carterefe

His baby mama and talent manager, Jada P, accompanied them, holding hands with their first child, Zion.

The Afrobeats icon showcased a casual look, donning baseball shorts paired with a white singlet and a face cap.

His partner opted for a tank top paired with loose-fitted pants.

What added a special touch to the moment was the wafting of Carter Efe's 2022 viral hit, which shares a name with one of Wizkid's Grammy-winning nicknames, Machala.

Netizens react to video of Wizkid with family members

vouloir_w:

"The guy just Dey disturb the whole country."

informative_nigeria:

"Smallest bird indeed."

unlimited_jazzy10:

"Biggest Wiz in zanku wears."

therealvado1:

"Shebi na machala song baba dey hear so make more love less ago."

ruzzie_keepreal:

"Wiz rocking ZTTW."

Source: Legit.ng