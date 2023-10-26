Global site navigation

Celebrities

by  Olumide Alake
  • Kizz Daniel's My G song has continued to make airwaves across the country as Nigerians jump on the singer's challenge
  • Unlike others who flaunted their wealth in different videos, Aunty Ramota chose to imitate Kizz Daniel and his bouncer
  • The funny video has stirred hilarious reactions from netizens, as many commended the small-sized socialite

A small-sized socialite, Aunty Ramota, whose real name is Ramona Adetu, is the latest celebrity to jump on Kizz Daniel's My G song.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular UK-based pastor Tobi Adegboyega left people talking after he flaunted his wealth in a video as he participated in the challenge.

However, unlike other celebrities who showed off their expensive acquisitions in the video, Aunty Ramota opted to imitate Kizz Daniel and his bouncer Kelvin Atobiloye.

In a viral clip that has left people laughing, shared by small_saamu, Aunty Ramota was spotted walking on the streets with her bouncer, who prevented people from approaching her.

Kizz Daniel's My G was heard playing in the background.

gbemsy:

"Why u carry aunty Ramota like that."

Unique pearl moyinoluwa:

"aunty ramota phone be lyk plasma tv."

Debby_beautyworld:

"Aunty Ramota don turn to miss untouchable."

**Gold Of Wealth**:

"No lie oo how many time u and Aunty Ramota fight before u finally shoot this."

DC MUFASA:

"he be like say nah aunty ramota win this one oo cos this ur bouncer nah James bond if we go talk true."

ORENTE world:

"Na this kind violence aunty Ramota love."

ENGEEBABY:

"Aunty Ramota walking with so much confidence."

Uyi Abimbola:

" E be like Aunty Ramota get pride pass kizz Daniel."

Video as girl participates in My G Challenge

Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl warmed hearts after she joined Kizz Daniel's challenge.

In the viral clip, the young girl showed off her 22-karat gold earring and chain.

She also showed off her foreign pet dog, Ruby, which cost N150k.

