Skit maker Emanuella's new dance video has gone viral on social media, and it has people talking already

In a clip she shared on her social media time, the teen celebrity was seen grooving to Rema's new song Red Potion

Many who watched the video couldn't help but drop comments about her growth and transformation

Popular comedian and actress Emanuella Samuel has caused a stir online with a recent dance video she shared on her social media timeline.

Emanuella, who made it to the limelight at a young age after she featured on ‘This Is Not My Real Face’ skit produced by her uncle Mark Angel, was seen vibing to Mavin youngster Rema’s newly released jam, ‘Red Potion.’

The teen celebrity in the video spotted a pair of jean trousers and a green top as she displayed different moves.

People react to Emanuella's video

The video has since triggered a lot of reactions from online users who commented on the comedienne’s growth. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

aduke_luxury_store:

"Na this kind online niece all of us go fit correct if she misbehave because we all watched her grow . We no old sha, na she dey grow up fast."

mhizmelody_gold:

"I nor old.. na she they over grow."

adaakor_:

"She never too grow sef, na Becos she wear adult cloth"

happilyfabdesigns_rtw:

"Our Emmanuella? She’s growing into a beautiful young woman."

amoke___:

"I’m not even surprised when my own 15 year old cousin is wearing bra size 40/42 nd me I’m here fighting my life with 34."

chefnshopper:

"Ahhhh! I feel so old right now."

bangbodynigeria:

"I was just smiling throughout this video Emmanuella babyyy."

iyalodeofabuja:

"Our little Emmanuela is becoming a woman!"

