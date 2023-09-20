Popular young comedian Aunty Success has made a heartwarming video about another talent her fans are unaware of

In the video, she was in the kitchen serving Mark Angel a plate of Spaghetti, and he was pleasantly surprised

Fans of the child comedian are happy she is growing into a fine young lady who is also very homely

Former child comedian Success Madubuike, known as Aunty Success, has wormed her way into the hearts of more fans with her cooking expertise.

She made a post where the food she served was displayed, and fans praised her for her culinary skills.

Aunty Success Cooks for Mark Angel, Fans React: “Even Him Dey Surprise”

The comedian keeps fans in suspense about the identity of the chef

While Aunty Success was in the kitchen, she added a bit of comedy and suspense to her video by keeping the chef's identity away from her fans.

She asked fans to forget about the cooking aspect and focus on the food served. The comedian went to the kitchen to prepare spaghetti for Mark Angel, which she served on a white plate.

Uncle Mark was surprised to see the plate of food, but he thanked her for the meal.

See the video below

Reactions as Aunty Success makes food for Uncle Mark

The video posted by the comedian has generated reactions online. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions.

@zikhaligolide:

"why only feed Uncle Mark? What about Papa Success, pasta."

@am_snazzy_boi:

"Emmanuel, cook, you serve."

@fataoudayan:

"Cool ma chérie Aunty Success"

@eve_jenni:

"See success o, all grown and so beautiful."

@ndivhu_m:

"Even uncle is surprised."

@chiboysimon:

"You're a good uncle, so you deserve to be taken care of."

@holuwah_niefehmie17:

"Unserious girl. Show us how you cook abeg."

@sophia_ugoh:

"Why did you not serve it with a tray?"

@bossonuoha

"I don't believe it's you that cooked."

@revalationtkp:

"My favourite actress"

