Emanuella has drawn attention to herself with a recent video of her having a fun time

The child comedian looked all different as she made some funny facial expressions

Emanuella's video has, however, seen many of her fans and followers reacting to rapid growth

Famous child comedian Emanuella Samuel, better known as Emanuella, who made it to the spotlight in a skit titled 'My Real Face', is making headlines over a recent video she shared on her social media timeline.

Emmanuella, a native of Imo State, raised eyebrows with her tremendous growth over the years.

Emanuella shares new video. Credit: @officialemanuella

Source: Instagram

The 13-year-old skit maker captured the hearts of her fans and followers with a video of her displaying some funny facial expressions as she happily vibed to a song.

Watch the video Emmanuella shared on her Instagram page below:

Since her rise to fame, Emanuella, who is one of the children cast on Mark Angel Comedy skits has continued to win fans to herself.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Emanuella raised the bar in 2020 after building a house for her mother.

Fans gush over Emanuella's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the fun video, see them below:

holams_08:

"This is not my real face oooo."

jaybossclothings:

"See small Emmanuella o,doing great and looking good ah ah."

official_emicruz_:

"That was really not your real face ... You're so fine now."

bragado_wisdom11:

"Is that your real face."

bigg_kuti:

"This small girl don big finish."

4vr_rondo:

"My childhood right here."

big_frosh10:

"Be like say I no Dey grow oo."

heis_trigger:

"My comedy legend, love from over here."

classicchopsnmore:

"Baby this is not your real face oooo."

m_frosh28:

"Abi nor be Emmanuella be this omoh this life sha but nor worry everywhere."

Emanuella hosts family members to food challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Emanuella shared a fun video of her with her family members, including her colleague Aunty Success.

In the clip, Emanuella was seen with five other family members at a table with plates of food before them.

She promised to give anyone who finished the food first $200 (N200k) or keep the money to herself if she won.

Source: Legit.ng