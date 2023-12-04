Pregnancy tale is trailing BBNaija's Chomzy after she was seen dancing at an event

In the video, she was wearing a big and free gown that looks like a maternity wear

The reality star was spraying some people money while dancing excitedly in the viral clip

BBNaija star Esther Chioma Ndubueze, better known as Chomzy, has sparked pregnancy rumours after she was seen enjoying an event.

BBNaija Chomzy sparks pregnancy rumour. Photo credit @thechomzy

Source: Instagram

The reality show star who was a housemate in the Level-up edition of the reality show in 2022 was seen in a viral video.

Some claimed it appeared she was already based on her wear in the clip.

In the recording, the star who is one of the richest among Level-up former housemates was seen wearing a green knee-length gown.

She danced excitedly and sprayed some people in front of her in the clip.

See the clip here:

Fans react to BBNaija Chomzy's pregnancy rumour

Netizens reacted to the video where Chomzy appeared pregnant. Here are some of the comments below:

@mamichulo_xx:

"Abeg make una no chuk eye for my fave matter ooo."

@mommy_chizzy:

"Is she married now? Wow congrats to her o."

@stephaniealbert64:

"Congratulations to her."

@joynnk0512:

"But it's obvious nah."

@olugallant:

"Make whonna sha know as whonna go dey get belle, I no wan be stepfather oo."

@jo_yce_______:

"It’s honestly clear in the last post she made in a green dress . I could tell almost immediately that she was pregnant

@moxiestorm:

"So flowing gown na signs of pregnancy? Any ways if she is truly pregnant congratulations to her."

@amydra_amara:

"I said it all those her travels were not in vain. I know it will result to mummy tata."

@oluwomadi:

"So pple can't wear flowing gowns again? Womb watchers, pls get a life."

@mostblessed_queen:

"Because she didn’t expose her body now she is pregnant."

BBNaija's Angel hints at being pregnant

In a related story by Legit.ng, BBNaija's Angel also hinted at being pregnant.

The reality star, who was in a relationship with Soma while in Biggies' house, posted an emoji of a pregnant lady without caption.

In another post she uploaded the video of Burna Boy saying "you go explain tire".

