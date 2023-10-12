Emanuella recently put up a fun video of her and her family members, including Aunty Success, in an eating competition

The young skit maker who spearheaded the challenge promised to give the winner $200 (N200k)

The video stirred funny reactions from netizens, as many couldn't help but talk about how much Emanuella and Aunty Success had grown

Popular skit maker Emanuella Samuel warmed hearts after she shared a fun time moment with her family members, which included her colleague Success Samuel Madubuike, also known as Aunty Success.

In the clip she shared on her Instagram page, Emanuella was seen with five other family members at a table with plates of food before them.

Emanuella shared a video from the food challenge with her family. credit: offcialemanuella

Source: Instagram

Emanuella promised to give anyone who finished the food first $200 (N200k) or keep the money to herself if she won.

Everyone on the table tried their best, but one of the skit maker's uncles won the cash prize. Emanuella handed him the money.

Sharing the video, Emanuella wrote in her caption:

"Food Challenge to win 200 Dollars."

Watch the fun video below:

Fans react as Emanuella shares fun moment with her family

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed Emanuella's video; see them below:

lydiemanfotiwa:

"Wao success is so grown up."

____cool_cat:

"Nah this kind game I dey like pass I no go say anything at all till i finish the food."

omogoriola_david:

"All this babies don grow finish who wan dey act small pikin for uncle mark like this?"

mattdauda_d:

"Give success the money na she almost win."

annability2:

"Immediately I saw that guy and the girl I just betted on them, was so obviously dey can eat faster."

mandynworie:

"Pls give it to aunty Success. She tried."

lonniepowerhouse:

"Aunty Success won hand down."

Mark Angel's reaction as Success serves him food

Legit.ng reported that Aunty Success left many gushing with her cooking expertise.

She made a post where the food she served was displayed, and fans praised her for her culinary skills.

Mark Angel was surprised to see the plate of food, but he thanked her for the meal.

Source: Legit.ng