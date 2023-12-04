Nigerian Afrobeats singer Kcee caught the attention of many online after an unedited video of him surfaced

The video captured the singer casually styling his hair, revealing his natural skin tone with dark patches, acne, and more

This trending clip left fans aback by the contrast between his natural appearance in the video and his other retouched images

An unfiltered video of the popular Nigerian singer Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, best known as Kcee, went viral online.

The clip saw the Limpopo breakout star styling his dreads in a salon with a cross-section of his face without any filter.

Viral video of Kcee getting his hair done sparks reactions Credit: @iam_kcee, @letstalk9jablog

Netizens pointed out his acne, hyperpigmentation, and dark areas, as the video effectively captured his natural tone.

This will be one of the many occasions the singer would ever be seen in his bare state with camera editing.

See the video below

Netizens react to Kcee’s salon video

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

enoch_olatade:

"Last last everybody real colour go show."

kendra_issa_bae:

"Snapchat really coming thru for some people."

sophiame15:

"Is having acne now a crime?"

official_amanda_o:

"One thing is certain, we all use filter."

neryour:

"we still fresh pass some people wey get money."

ezinnewilliams:

"I think social media has made us forget that real human body has things like acne, cellulite, stretch marks, big pores, hairs, flabby arms, fupa, etc, nobody carries a filter about, it's all make believe for social media."

bobbezechibueze:

"Dis guy no fresh ooooo , Omo, See his skin."

