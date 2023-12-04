Big Brother Naija Tacha caused a divide among netizens after displaying her previously bought Range Rover immediately after Mercy Eke did

Tacha was seen in a video advertising her exotic ride, which had a striking resemblance to the one her rival in the Pepper Dem season bought as a Christmas present

Netizens pointed out the similarities between the two videos and accused the latter of copying her colleague

Former Big Brother Naija reality TV star Tacha Akide has mingled in controversy as she mimicked Pepper Dem Gang superstar Mercy Eke's video showing off her brand new Range Rover SUV.

Legit.ng reported over the weekend that Mercy announced the arrival of her new whip with a gorgeous video. She disclosed that she got herself a Range Rover Sports as an early Christmas present.

BBNaija Tacha sparks reactions with her Range Rover Credit: @symply_tacha, @official_mercyeke

Tacha, who had previously purchased a Range, decided to film herself imitating the moves of her colleague.

Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote:

"But is she me?"

See the video below:

Netizens react to BBNaija Tacha's video

Internet users pointed out that the disqualified housemate was in a silent competition with her co-star.

See their comments below:

debbyz_luxury:

"Where is ur own rope, Abi u no get strength to drag ur car?"

djzinhle:

"The other one is that you never stop working… girl, take a break & visit."

iam_degeal :

"Classy and trashy."

pab_bernard:

"Tacha for first buy clothes before the Range Rover."

stephanieobienu:

"Tacha look tacky jeans skit and Italy shoe, there is no competition mercy eke is very thing top notch babe."

piuschristie:

"Tacha, your shame de shame me."

_official_rosemary:

"When it comes to class, Mercy, Lamborghini, the queen of highlight and more is their mother."

lima_lush:

"My own is,why make almost the same video barely 3 days after mercy posted hers, she should have waited a bit now, haba."

