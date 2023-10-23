Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tacha caused a scene on the road recently after a tricycle (keke) driver destroyed her car

In the video she shared, the reality star was seen screaming at the drunk driver who completely removed the bumper of her car

Tacha dumped her celebrity status and seized the man's key; according to her, he was unremorseful

BBNaija star Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, set aside her celebrity status and dealt with a man who hit and destroyed her car on the road.

In the video she shared on her page, Tacha dragged the impatient driver for ignoring his spot and trying to get ahead of her.

The bumper of her car was on the floor, and when the drunk driver refused to cooperate with her despite her yelling, she pulled his shirt.

Tacha removed the keke driver's key from his ignition after realising he was unwilling to acknowledge or be accountable for his doing.

Sharing on Instagram, Tacha wrote:

"Lagos Driver’s will be the end of this world!!! That keke man was highly drunk!! Smelling alcohol so early in the morning! Refused to say “sorry” didn’t care to come down to even look at the damage! no atom of remorse whatsoever because we’re women and there’s nothing we can do. Guy was legit looking down on us, In his mind “na man give her the car”. Only to find out the Keke isn’t even his as the owner had to come out begging on his behalf! What can i do?? Humans sha."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Tacha's video

The reality star's video sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens sharing their experiences.

Read comments below:

larahs_signature:

"That was me the day one mumu driver bashed my baby too I wanted to craze, I was standing on my own ooo."

iam__itus:

"But is this worthy of a post on IG????"

ibazy1:

"Common bumper u de shout up and down but na una go de form billionaire online..FakeLife."

simeon.delight:

"You see keke drivers are doing the most in this lagos they will drive rubbish with some much yeye attitude"

younggee_chaser:

"He might be at fault, but you’re bigger than that. Fr fr."

nicholas_millicent:

"That you are a celebrity don’t mean you should be acting posh when your car is being hit.. this keke drivers don’t deserve any calmness they are just everywhere if you don’t go razz with them they can act stupid trying to claim right. So sorry dear for the car."

officialidahams:

"Don’t leave him o let him pay for it. All these keke and bus driver always act like they have problem with private car owners. Their attitude is zero."

chim_ama_kaa:

"Una wan try pH girl oooo."

mannieessien:

"Them no dey hear anything...no difference between them and animals I'm sorry I avoid them."

